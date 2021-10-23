It seems history has repeated itself once again.
Just as it had the game after its historic win against the then No. 2 Ohio State in 2018, Purdue followed up last Saturday's win at then No. 2 Iowa by losing to Wisconsin, 30-17, Saturday.
In the blowout loss that saw Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) allow 20 unanswered points in Ross-Ade stadium, the No. 25 Boilermakers could not keep up with the consistency of the Badger (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) running game.
Just one week earlier, Purdue fans were sent into a frenzy when they pulled off a surprise upset win at Iowa in a game that stunned Big Ten fans across the nation. Junior receiver David Bell became the hero of the game for the Boilermakers after he caught 11 passes for 240 yards, accounting for a third of senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell's completions and touchdowns that day.
In front of an sellout Ross-Ade stadium crowd with fans and alumni alike, the Boilermakers gifted their place in the AP polls to a struggling Wisconsin squad, who had gone 1-2 against Big Ten opponents before this game.
We just mentioned the defense.George Karlaftis (@TheGK3) picks up the fumble, and takes it all the way to the 🏡. pic.twitter.com/qbTN2hQlaU— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2021
Where Purdue's rushing attack had stalled to a halt, Wisconsin once again ran over the Boilermaker defense for a total of 290 yards on 51 attempts. Purdue ran for a total of -13 yards, marking the third time in three seasons Purdue ended a game with negative rushing yards.
As storm clouds loomed over Ross-Ade Stadium in the fourth quarter, head coach Jeff Brohm did everything he could think of to bring back the offensive success they had against the Hawkeyes and keep up with the strong Badger defense. He deviated from his "three-headed monster" quarterback attack for the entire first half, relying solely on O'Connell to provide yardage against a stout Badger defense.
After the senior was picked off three times in three quarters, Brohm decided to sub in junior Jack Plummer and senior Austin Burton for a combination of read-option and QB-keep plays, hoping to bring Purdue back from its worst rushing performance of the season.
O'Connell would finish the game with three interceptions, despite completing 24 of his 32 attempts. The senior quarterback could not find his targets after the first quarter, except off screen passes, with Purdue's speedy receivers finding ways to gain a few yards with the help of tight end and lineman blockers.
"(Wisconsin's defense) was doing what they showed on film," O'Connell said. "They played very well and very fundamentally sound."
Purdue has not won against the Wisconsin Badgers since 2003, when the Boilermakers won 26-23 in Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin has outscored Purdue 533-227 since that game, using players like now-NFL running back Jonathan Taylor to slowly wear down Purdue's defense with a consistent rushing attack.
"That's their game plan," Brohm said. "They're going to run the football. If you can't find a way to get the lead, they're going to continue to do that."
A tough Purdue defensive line ran out of gas after previously keeping the Wisconsin offense to just 13 points in a half. Purdue's last touchdown came after a muffed punt return in the second quarter, landing into the arms of junior defensive end George Karlaftis for a scoop-and-score touchdown. Junior cornerback Jamari Brown forced the fumble, causing his first turnover of the season and the game's third.
"Our defense has done a really good job all year long," Brohm said. "We had opportunities in the first six games to get turnovers. The ball has bounced our way plenty of times, and our defense has found ways to capitalize on that."
🗣 "Now, I want you to watch this."@BoilerFootball TE @pdurham22 hurdles a defender. pic.twitter.com/mlcxJ9Zcr3— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2021
61,320 fans from both sides came out in droves to watch the contest between rivals in the Big Ten, pushing past Ross-Ade Stadium's seating capacity by more than 600 seats.
A multitude of alumni and Purdue teams were honored in front of one of the largest Ross-Ade crowds of the season, including the family of Leroy Keyes, who made an appearance to honor the late activist and star running back.
Purdue also took the time to remember former running back Otis Armstrong, the Chicago-born Boilermaker who had two 1,000 rushing seasons at Purdue. He was the ninth overall pick in the 1973 NFL draft, becoming a stalwart starter and a two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Denver Broncos in seven years.
Purdue will hope to make its way back into the top 25 when it faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers next Saturday in Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.