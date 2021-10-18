Must be the season of the witch.
Twenty-five ranked teams have fallen to unranked opponents through seven weeks of play. Six of them were in the Top 10 when they lost. This doesn’t even count the eight other ranked-versus-ranked upsets that have also come in that time.
The chaos has already drawn comparisons to the 2007 season, which featured 59 ranked upsets and became famous for the “Curse of the No. 2,” in which seven different No. 2 teams lost to lower or unranked teams.
Then-unranked Purdue (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) added to the season’s chaos Saturday afternoon when it defeated then-No. 2 Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) 24-7 in Kinnick Stadium during the Hawkeyes’ homecoming celebration. The victory snapped Iowa’s 12-game win streak, left the Big Ten with just two remaining undefeated teams and vaulted Purdue into the AP top 25 for the first time since 2007.
It was Purdue’s second No. 2 upset of head coach Jeff Brohm’s Purdue career, and its first on the road since 1974.
Purdue is now 4-1 against Iowa since the beginning of Brohm’s tenure. Saturday’s win was his most audacious of the series.
The Hawkeyes’ historically solid defense ascended to among the best in the nation. It had earned 16 interceptions, five recovered fumbles and 15 sacks to date. The team was shaping up to be a Goliath.
But Purdue has been David before. The Boilermakers have 13 wins over No. 2 opponents, nine when they were unranked. And they seized the opportunity to play spoiler to the Hawkeyes’ ambitions, inverting several of their own deficiencies at the same time.
The team that had just two turnovers on the season picked off Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras four times. The team that had scored 13 points in each of its last three games found three touchdowns, two inside the red zone. High-volume but volatile fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell went 30-40 for 387 yards, zero interceptions and three touchdowns, one rushing.
“The seas parted and I ran,” O’Connell said, laughing about his rushing touchdown. “I think the referee actually kind of set a pick for me. I made a move to the left and the safety got caught behind him.”
Part of the team’s success came from an in-game QB carousel. The Boilermakers rotated between O’Connell’s passing arm and designed runs by junior Jack Plummer and transfer Austin Burton, who combined for 30 yards on eight carries.
“We put a plan together to utilize as many guys as we could,” Brohm said after the game. “I didn’t know if it was going to work or not, but we wanted to have some creativity and let our guys go out there and play.”
The quarterbacks were helped along by suddenly solid offensive line play. The line, which had been giving up 2.8 sacks per game, allowed only one, for which O’Connell took the blame after the game.
Fifth-year lineman Greg Long celebrated the line’s performance in style. He grabbed a beer a fan threw onto the field and chugged it like Stone Cold Steve Austin in a moment captured by Bryon Houlgrave of the Des Moines Register.
Purdue coupled its turnarounds with exemplary play from its own defense and receiving corps. The Boilers’ literal David — junior wideout David Bell — may not have been slinging the stones, but he helped them find their mark. He caught 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. In three career games against the Hawkeyes, he has tallied 37 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns, and was the engine of Purdue’s home victory against the Hawkeyes last season.
Bell said he didn’t realize he was putting up the most single-game receiving yards by an opposing player in Kinnick Stadium history until after the game when he talked to his mother.
“It was definitely nice hearing it from her,” Bell said. “I was just trying to make plays and just trying to find any way to beat the No. 2 team in the country.”
The defense shut down Iowa’s offense, holding Petras under 200 yards, sacking him four times on top of his four interceptions and silencing the run game to the tune of 30 fewer yards than its per-game mark. The unit is now the No. 5 scoring defense in the nation by Sports Reference, allowing just 14 points per game.
“All week we said we could beat those guys in the passing game,” junior defensive tackle Branson Deen said. “We made them one-dimensional and we got after it.”
Even in the one potentially momentum-swinging moment, the defense maintained its composure. Late in the third quarter, up 17-7, sophomore receiver T.J. Sheffield dived toward the end zone and lost control of the football as it struck the pylon. The officials ruled it a fumble in the end zone, which resulted in a touchback and gave Iowa the ball deep in its own territory.
In a different game, Purdue would have given up at least three first downs and potentially a score. Instead, Deen, junior defensive end Jack Sullivan and junior defensive end George Karlaftis combined for two sacks, Petras threw an incompletion and Purdue caught a punt inside Iowa territory.
The game was effectively over at that point, as Purdue tacked on an insurance touchdown and Iowa’s last four drives ended in two interceptions, a turnover on downs and the final whistle.
“It got pretty quiet during the fourth quarter,” Karlaftis said.
Purdue is two games away from a postseason appearance, and will need to maintain its momentum this weekend against a Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) team that has historically given it fits.