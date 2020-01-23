Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced today the addition of defensive line coach Terrance Jamison to Purdue's coaching staff.
"Terrance is a talented coach with a great background in defensive technique and skill development," Brohm saud in a press release. "He is an outstanding addition to our staff."
Jamison spent last season as a defensive coach for the Air Force Academy. While he was there, Air Force went 11-2, and defeated Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Air Force's defense was ranked 7 in rushing yards allowed and 17 in total yards allowed.
Before Air Force, Jamison spent two seasons at Texas Tech. In 2018, three of his defensive linemen received honorable mention All-Big 12 honors at the end of the season.
Jamison will be replacing Reggie Johnson as the new defensive line coach for the Boilermakers. Johnson finished his third season with Purdue at the end of the 2019 season.