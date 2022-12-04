The “Spoilermaker” upset many were hoping for didn’t come to fruition in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Purdue (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten) couldn’t overcome No. 2 Michigan (13-0, 10-0), losing 43-22 in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship.
The Wolverines will take their talents to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year, while the Boilermakers will come home and gear up for their upcoming bowl game.
The Boilers will have one more chance, playing in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl against LSU in an attempt to clinch their second consecutive nine-win season, a feat that hasn’t happened since 1998.
Loss aside, a “P” was painted in the end zone at the Big Ten Championship game for the first time ever. It’s another step up for a program that spent eight years with just one winning season prior to head coach Jeff Brohm’s arrival.
“It’s great for our program to reach this point — a championship-level game — (and) our fans to experience it,” Brohm said. “Doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again. Every year is new. You’ve got to continue to find ways to improve the next team and go out and compete.”
Next year will look different for the Boilermakers. They’ll have a new quarterback, a new No. 1 wide receiver and several other new faces in key positions.
“Hopefully some of your guys get the feeling of what it was like to play in this type of game because it was awesome,” Brohm said. “It was awesome for our guys. They love competing. They loved practicing this week. Sometimes that motivates guys to want to work harder, and you hope that happens.”
The expectations on football have been reset, reaching a level not seen since Joe Tiller led the team to back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2006 and 2007.
After years of an at-best half-filled Ross-Ade Stadium, where Purdue Athletics would give away tickets, the Boilermakers now come out to an average crowd of 57,129 people – 99.7% of Ross-Ade’s capacity and the highest average attendance since 2007 – according to Purdue Athletics.
“I’m proud. I am just proud of my team, proud of my defense, proud of the team,” defensive back Sanoussi Kane said. “We definitely accomplished a lot, and(as) the first team in Purdue history to go to the Big Ten title game, we definitely accomplished a lot and more. We will have a lot higher expectations moving forward.”
The Boilermakers now have a blueprint, gaining notoriety as a program in which anyone can come in and have a shot at making a name for themselves. Two examples are the two sixth-year players, quarterback Aidan O’Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones, who joined Brohm for the post-game press conference.
“These two guys next to me, Aidan and Charlie, in my opinion, exemplify what college football is all about,” Brohm said. “Both those guys started at the bottom, and they worked their way up, and look where they’re at now.”
O’Connell started as a walk-on buried in the depth chart and worked his way up to piloting two of Purdue’s best seasons in recent history.
Still grieving the recent death of his brother, O’Connell performed on the field the last two Saturdays and will now have some “much-needed” time off.
“Last week was tough,” O’Connell said. “Going into the IU game, my head wasn’t really there, if I’m honest. The coaching staff was gracious enough to let me go home for a few days.
“I felt a lot better this week than I did last week, but it’s been a little crazy. It’s going to be good to get some time to relax and spend some more time with my family hopefully.”
Jones and O’Connell grew up playing youth football and baseball together. When the Iowa punt returner started looking for a place to prove he could play at wide receiver as well, O’Connell went to bat for Jones.
Now, Jones holds the Purdue record for the most receiving yards in a single season.
“I feel like that was the purpose of making the transition to Purdue, to come in and prove that I’m a receiver, and I’m capable of doing that as well as special teams,” Jones said. “Just thankful for that opportunity in coming here and being able to do it with people like these guys.”