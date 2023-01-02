LSU’s offense posted seven unanswered touchdowns before Purdue finally found its way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter.
The Boilermakers (8-6, 6-3 Big Ten) fell 63-7 to the Tigers (10-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) in the Citrus Bowl on an 80 degree and cloudless Monday afternoon in Orlando.
Purdue only managed to cross midfield a few times. The first time was in the first half with Austin Burton at quarterback, who ended that drive with an interception at the doorstep of the end zone.
The only other times were with Michael Alaimo and Jack Albers, who saw their most extensive minutes as Boilermaker QBs in the second half. One of those drives ended with a touchdown, one with a 99-yard pick-six and the other still in the Cheez-It logo, barely on LSU’s 46.
“I think we’re in a good spot, a month ago we were in the Big Ten Championship,” senior safety Sanoussi Kane said. “So it’s not like there’s any reload, rebuild or anything that needs to be done. It's just progressing and moving forward to the goal, which is eventually winning the Big Ten Championship.”
Fifth-year cornerback Jamari Brown’s end zone interception momentarily delayed LSU’s seventh touchdown with five minutes to play in the third. A subsequent Purdue three-and-out gave possession back to the Tigers, who needed just one play to go 75 yards down the field and up 49-0 on the scoreboard.
“You start talking to our senior players that were really most of our production throughout the season and guys with NFL futures that wanted to protect themselves and didn’t feel like it was in their best interest to play,” interim head coach Brian Brohm said. “So you lose a lot of firepower there off the top.”
Brian Kelly improved to 7-0 in his career against Purdue, the other six when he was at the head of Notre Dame’s program.
“For me, it was fun to watch (the LSU defense) play today,” Kelly said. “They played with great effort and great desire. The will to win these games is obviously important, you've got to have that, but they executed a defense that we’d only put in for two and a half weeks.”
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, top-wide receiver Charlie Jones, tight end Payne Durham and cornerback Cory Trice all opted-out of the bowl game. LSU has seven opt-outs on its end, not counting its 11 athletes entering the transfer portal.
The Tigers switched between quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier. Each boasted above 70% completion rates and three touchdowns between them. The other five touchdowns came from rushing attempts and their wide receiver Malik Nabers’ 5-yard toss to Daniels as part of a Philly Special.
Devin Mockobee needed 80 rushing yards at the start of the game to reach 1,000 on the season. The redshirt freshman running back ended the day with 48 yards on 13 attempts.
“I kinda threw (Mockobee) back in there at the end a little bit because I knew he needed about 38-39 yards (until 1000),” Brohm said. “You don’t want to risk him getting hurt, but you’d like to see him get to that 1000-yard mark. We wish we coulda got him there, but I don’t know that we had a big play today to be honest.”
LSU ended the game with 594 total yards to the 249 by Purdue, which averaged just 3.2 yards per play.
“I think we’ve done a great job this year. We definitely made history at Purdue, we just didn’t put it together today,” T.J. Sheffield said, “but I’m ready to get back to it next season.”