Junior defensive end George Karlaftis and junior receiver David Bell won spots on the American Football Coaches Association's All-American First Team, according to a Purdue Athletics release.
Coaches around the country recognized his talent. @TheGK3 = 𝟭𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 pic.twitter.com/REiGW3x91L— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 16, 2021
Seeing @DB3LL get more First Team All-America honors never gets old. 𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈!#RingTheB3LL 🛎 pic.twitter.com/3yTrydCYHJ— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 16, 2021
The spot will be Bell's 16th national honor since season's end, with the junior being recognized for seven All-American teams, four recognized by the NCAA, and three All-Big Ten teams. Bell is the 21st consensus All-American receiver and the first since then-freshman Rondale Moore in 2018, who reached 1,258 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in his first year as a Boilermaker.
Along with the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year award for best Big Ten receiver, Bell was nominated as a finalist for the Biletnikoff award for the most outstanding receiver in college football.
Karlaftis ended the season with 14 honors of his own, including finalist spots for the Ted Hendricks award and semifinalist spots for Chuck Bednarik Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The last Purdue defensive player to win a consensus All-American spot was Ryan Kerrigan in 2010, who led the NCAA in tackles for loss with 26, sacks with 12.5 and fumbles forced with five.
Both juniors declared for the NFL Draft last week, foregoing their senior seasons for a chance to play on a professional roster. ESPN senior writer Todd McShay named Karlaftis a first-rounder in his mid-December mock draft, projecting him to be selected by the New York Giants with the fifth overall pick, according to Sports Illustrated. Karlaftis was the third defensive end to be taken in McShay's mock draft, with Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson going first to the Detroit Lions and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux going second to the Houston Texans.