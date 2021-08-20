The Purdue football team returns to the field Sept. 4, hoping to rebound from pair of disappointing seasons in 2019 and 2020. With new freshmen, incoming transfers and a near-complete overhaul of the defensive coaching staff, the team is heading into head coach Jeff Brohm’s fifth season with its eyes set on improvements across the board.
A longstanding criticism of Brohm’s Purdue teams has been their lack of a running game. Purdue ranked No. 122 out of 130 in the country in rushing yards per attempt last season at 3.49 per College Football Reference and usually “two backs” in the locker room, according to running backs coach Chris Barclay.
Last season, then-senior Zander Horvath was responsible for most of Purdue’s rushing offense, producing 90% of the team’s net rushing yards. Then-sophomore King Doerue, coming off of a preseason injury, contributed half of the rest of the net yardage on the ground in four games.
This season, Barclay said, the addition of redshirt freshman transfer Dylan Downing as well as the return of an in-form Doerue will help the team develop the run game and produce more on the ground. He confirmed Horvath as the starter for the season in a Tuesday press conference, calling him “a (yards after contact) guy.”
“I think he earned the right to be the guy,” Barclay said. “He’s made a lot of plays in this league, and he’ll continue to do that.”
Horvath isn’t resting on his laurels, though. He said he spent the offseason working on improving his agility relative to his size. The 230 lb. back made a name for himself in the 2020 season for his ability to drag defenders downfield and had a few highlight plays jumping over opposing secondary players, but said he needs to improve his “lateral quickness.”
Downing, a transfer running back from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, is excited to be home in Indiana again. Downing committed to UNLV as part of the 2020 recruiting class, and played in two of the Rebels’ six games. He transferred back to Purdue after the season, citing “family things” in an interview with Gold and Black. He wants to add a “change of pace” to the running backs room for the Boilers.
“I feel like I do a couple of things differently,” Downing said, “and that changes the way the defense has to adjust to me, catching out of the backfield, stuff like that.”
Downing became one of five in-state recruits for the Boilermakers after becoming one of their first transfer commitments in mid-November, according to 247 Sports. Sophomore receiver Broc Thompson, a teammate of junior receiver David Bell at Ben Davis High School, moved back to Indianapolis to play closer to his family, according to Gold and Black.
Purdue opens its season against Oregon State on Sept. 4 in Ross-Ade Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports 1.