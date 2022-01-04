For the fourth time in four years, head coach Jeff Brohm will have to search for a lead defensive play caller at season's end.
A deal between one-year Purdue co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brad Lambert and Wake Forest University was officially announced in a Wednesday morning release featuring Demon Deacon head coach Dave Clawson.
𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚, @CoachBradLambo 🏠📰: https://t.co/gDsbM9Dx6e#GoDeacs 🎩 pic.twitter.com/bTqbc1ifXm— Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) January 5, 2022
"Brad Lambert is an extremely accomplished coach and has a long track record of helping young men achieve great success on and off the field throughout his career," Clawson said. "With his experience as a head coach and leading some of the top defensive units in the country, he will come to Winston-Salem and make an immediate impact on our program."
The deal was first reported by Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, who expected the deal to be finalized and announced within 24 hours of his Tuesday evening tweet.
Source: The deal to bring Purdue DC Brad Lambert to Wake Forest is being finalized and should be announced in next 24 hours. https://t.co/DFr3yI9xSN— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2022
As the defensive coordinator of the Marshall Thundering Herd, Lambert helped lead the then-7-win team to a Conference USA division title and an AP Poll rank as high as No. 15. His defense led the Football Bowl Subdivision in fewest points allowed per game at 13.
“We’re very happy to have Brad join us,” Brohm said in a statement after the hiring. “He is a veteran coach that has a long track record of working with some of the top defenses throughout his career. I look forward to our team getting to work with him.”
After installing his defense three separate times between spring and summer practices, Purdue's defense allowed 9.4 fewer points per game under Lambert's guidance the very next season. The Boilermakers placed third in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed per game and fifth in total yards allowed per game with an increased amount of pressure at the line and "exotic" blitzes thrown at opposing quarterbacks, as Lambert promised to improve in an early March interview.
Lambert was one of four new additions to Brohm's defensive coaching staff and one of three selected co-defensive coordinators tasked with orchestrating a more aggressive defensive philosophy and revitalizing a defense that had allowed 29.8 points per game, according to ESPN. All three coaches had spent an average of 29 years as Division I coaches when they were hired to head the Boilermaker defense, with Lambert spending 33 years across a multitude of different schools.
“I really feel like we’ve got a lot of experience in the room, a lot of guys who have been there and done that,” Brohm said. “We tried to get a room of great people with vast football knowledge that can add value.”
Lambert's departure leaves Purdue with two listed co-defensive coordinators: secondary coach Ron English and defensive line coach Mark Hagen. English previously served as head coach of Eastern Michigan, while Hagen has over 20 years of coaching in the Big Ten alone, including eight with Purdue in two separate stints.