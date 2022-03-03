Purdue football is back for the first time since the Music City Bowl this week. The team hosted practices that were available to the public Monday and Tuesday inside Kozuch football performance complex.
Fans and media were allowed to see all their favorite players practice under head coach Jeff Brohm.
“I liked our day-one practice, and I thought our guys were ready to go,” Brohm said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces and guys out here that haven’t played as much, and I think they are eager to prove their worth.”
A few notable players did leave the team due to graduation and the NFL draft most notably was junior edge rusher George Karlaftis, who is predicted to be a first round pick in this year’s upcoming draft.
George’s brother, Yanni, was there instead. The redshirt freshman watched his brother play from the sidelines. Now, he will get the chance to play as he was seen working with the linebackers doing drills during practice.
“(Yanni) has worked really hard, he’s gotten stronger and he wants to go out and prove himself,” Brohm said. “Yanni has expressed a desire to play defensive end position. We also want to still give him a look as a linebacker in the box as well, but we want to get him on the field.”
Purdue also lost two of its more important wide receivers David Bell and Jackson Anthrop this past year.
Redshirt freshman wide receivers Preston Terrell and Deion Burks showed out in their Wednesday practice. While Terrell made great possession catches in the middle of the field or down the left sideline, Burks flashed his speed by burning the defense multiple times on deep balls.
Alongside them is the 255-pound senior tight end Payne Durham, who caught two touchdowns in Purdue’s bowl game.
The main focus, however, was on the quarterbacks. During the passing drills, senior Aidan O’Connell, freshman Brady Allen and sophomore Micheal Alaimo, along with a few others, duked it out.
Junior Jack Plummer, who had originally started for Purdue last year, transferred over the break to Cal. Alaimo almost did the same, but decided to take back his name from the transfer portal.
O’Connell looked to retain his starting gig and showed it during practice, throwing lasers and dimes to every part of the field. During scramble drills, the senior looked to have improved on his inability to run last season, breaking out of the pocket and running in space.
O’Connell finished the season throwing for 16 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in five games. He then backed it up, throwing 534 yards and five touchdowns against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.
He did well in his Wednesday practice, throwing against a barrage of defensive packages led by senior safety Cam Allen and fifth-year safety Chris Jefferson.
Schematically, Brohm has said that the defense isn’t going to change much from last year, despite the loss of former defensive coordinator Brad Lambert. To make up for the loss of Lambert, secondary coach Ron English and defensive line coach Mark Hagen stepped up to share the role as co-defensive coordinators.
“From my experience, everybody runs the same defense,” English said. “It’s all about application, about how you do it, how well you do it and how you do it technically.”
English called multiple defenses against the offense, mainly sticking to man-to-man with a safety over the top while sprinkling in multiple blitzes.
Allen said he doesn’t have a preference to which one is his favorite to run and just wants to get to the ball. On the other hand, Jefferson said that he needs to improve on his blitzes when he lines up as the nickel.
Both also took reps on punt returns, practicing how to “peel and deal.” They practice not chasing after an opponent if you miss a block because you don’t want to get a block in the back penalty, according to Jefferson. Instead, players have to keep their head on a swivel and find “the next available threat.”