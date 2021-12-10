Junior receiver David Bell has been voted a member of the All-American first team by the Football Writer's Association of America, according to a Purdue Football tweet.
Bell's second season of 1,000 yards or more helped him rack up more than 12 All-Big Ten, All-American and wide receiver awards at season's end, including the Richter-Howard award for best Big Ten receiver, first-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, CBS Sports and ESPN and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award presented to the "Most Outstanding" college wide receiver.
The receiver joins five other Big Ten players and 11 other juniors to make the All-American team: Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson all earned spots after helping their teams to the No. 6, No. 15 and No. 2 spots in the Associated Press polls respectively.
Both Bell and junior defensive end George Karlaftis declared for the NFL draft this week via declarations from their respective Twitter accounts. Bell's increased involvement in Purdue's passing attack helped him become the fifth-leading receiver in Purdue history in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns in 29 games played.
