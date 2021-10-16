After Purdue upset the No. 2 football team in the nation, one Boilermaker made the best out of the reaction of upset Iowa homecoming fans on Saturday.
In the most badass moment of the game, Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long pours a can of @budlight over his face after a fan tossed the beer onto the field in @BoilerFootball's 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa today in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/ymZUxWhP2V— Bryon Houlgrave (@bryonhoulgrave) October 16, 2021
Greg Long, a Boilermaker offensive lineman, took a beer thrown from the fans and doused himself in celebration. And the action was caught on camera by a photojournalist Byron Houlgrave of the Des Moines Register.
Houlgrave wrote, “In the most badass moment of the game, Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long pours a can of Bud Light over his face after a fan tossed the beer onto the field in Purdue football’s 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa today in Iowa City.”
