10/16/21 Byron Houlgrave Tweet, Greg Long
Byron Houlgrave/Twitter Screenshot

After Purdue upset the No. 2 football team in the nation, one Boilermaker made the best out of the reaction of upset Iowa homecoming fans on Saturday.

Greg Long, a Boilermaker offensive lineman, took a beer thrown from the fans and doused himself in celebration. And the action was caught on camera by a photojournalist Byron Houlgrave of the Des Moines Register.

Houlgrave wrote, “In the most badass moment of the game, Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long pours a can of Bud Light over his face after a fan tossed the beer onto the field in Purdue football’s 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa today in Iowa City.”

As of 10 p.m., a Tweet by Houlgrave had 12,400+ hearts, 3,800 re-tweets and 317 comments.

Tags

Recommended for you