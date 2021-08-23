Game day tailgating at Ross-Ade Stadium will resume along with the restoration of a 100% capacity limit for football games, The Purdue Athletics department confirmed Tuesday.
Purdue announced the capacity expansion late in June, along with modified ticketing and parking procedures to reduce physical interactions on game day. These measures include digital ticketing and parking passes, contactless gate admission and cashless transactions for concessions and products from the Purdue Team Store, per an Athletics press release.
“Any further updates or announcements we would provide on the game day atmosphere, especially for football, will follow University, local and state health guidelines,” Athletics spokesperson Patrick Crawford said in an email.
A spokesperson for the Purdue University Police Department declined to comment on police monitoring efforts for game day activities, and directed all questions to Purdue administration.
“PUPD officers will be situated throughout the Ross-Ade Stadium area and surrounding footprint to maintain safety at all levels,” Crawford said in a separate email. “PUPD works in conjunction with the athletics department and other local agencies to monitor and ensure a safe environment for all fans.”
Purdue opens its season Sept. 4 in Ross-Ade against Oregon State. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on Fox Sports 1.