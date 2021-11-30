Junior defensive end George Karlaftis was honored alongside a slew of Boilermaker football players in the Big Ten's All-Conference team lists, which were released Tuesday afternoon.
Karlaftis made the All-Big Ten first team for defense in both the coach's and media polls, along with Ohio State's Haskell Garrett and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.
It's his third appearance on the conference's end of year lists after he made the All-Big Ten second team after his 2019 and 2020 seasons. He is the first Boilermaker to make the first team since then-senior tackle Kawann Short after the 2012 season, a Purdue press release said.
Highlights of Karlaftis' season included 41 total tackles, five sacks, a fumble recovery touchdown against Wisconsin and a blocked field goal against Northwestern.
Five other Purdue defensive players made both lists' honorable mentions for their efforts this season: senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander, junior safety Came Allen, junior tackle Branson Deen, junior linebacker Jalen Graham and fifth year cornerback Dedrick Mackey.
Graduate transfer kicker Mitchell Fineran made the coach's list of honorable mentions for the All-Conference special teams list, as well.