Purdue beat Illinois on Saturday to advance to 2-0 in the season and 2-0 in the Big Ten conference. The last time the Boilermakers started a season 2-0 was 2007, and the last time they started conference play 2-0 was in 2004.
But there’s a third level to this: neither of those years saw Purdue do both at the same time.
In a normal 2020 season, Purdue’s first five games would have been against Nebraska, Memphis, Air Force, Boston College and Rutgers. Going 2-0 to begin the season and 2-0 to begin conference play would have resulted in at worst a 3-2 record — Purdue would have had to beat at least Nebraska, Memphis and Rutgers.
But that’s not “both at the same time.” When is the last time Purdue played two conference opponents to start its season and beat both of them?
In 1893. (That’s not a typo.)
Due to the unusual scheduling of this year’s Big Ten season, several teams had the potential to go 2-0 in conference play and season play “(2-0)^2” at the same time this weekend. It’s a statistical aberration because of how little it’s happened in each team’s history. Big Ten teams haven’t opened their seasons against multiple conference opponents since about the 1950s, and they rarely won both games.
The last time a Big Ten team started 2-0 was when Penn State beat Temple and Boston College in 1986, when all three teams were independents. The last time it happened against conference opponents was when Illinois beat Northwestern and Michigan State to open the 1982 season. Other teams last did it in the 1950s, 1940s or near the turn of the century.
There were seven Big Ten teams eligible to pull off this unusually tricky feat last weekend. Only six could have feasibly done it, since Rutgers and Indiana played each other on Saturday.
Four teams pulled it off: Purdue, Ohio State, Northwestern and Indiana. Wisconsin canceled its game against Nebraska after a COVID-19 case spike, and Michigan State came back from the dead to upset Michigan on the road. In honor of these achievements, I went and found the last time Purdue and IU last went (2-0)^2.
Purdue
Purdue last did it in 1893 when the Boilermakers competed in the Indiana Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Boilers beat Indiana 46-0 and Butler 96-0 to open the season. For some historical context, this was in the first year of Grover Cleveland’s second non-consecutive term as president. The feat also occurred just a year after Purdue formally adopted the “Boilermaker” nickname. The team first earned the name after an 1891 trouncing of Wabash College, when a sportswriter invoked the burly steelworkers to illustrate the size and strength of Purdue’s players.
Indiana
Indiana beat Iowa 7-0 and Wisconsin 35-7 in 1948, the only two games the Hoosiers won that season. At the time, the conference was known as the Big Nine; Michigan State became its 10th team in 1950. This was also the year of the Berlin Airlift, a massive multinational effort to supply West Berlin with food, medicine and fuel in the middle of a Soviet blockade of the city.