Saturday marked the third and final day of the NFL draft.
For five Boilermakers, (Payne Durham, Jalen Graham, Charlie Jones, Aidan O’Connell, Corey Trice), last month they spent two weeks in front of NFL scouts showcasing their skills.
All five participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis March 2nd and March 4th, as well as Pro Day back on campus March 9th.
The NFL draft is a narrow window, only a few days. The First round took place starting on Thursday night at 8pm and the second and third rounds were Friday starting at noon. No Boilermakers made the first, second, or third round of the draft.
The last day of the draft, Saturday, April 29th, were rounds four through seven.
Charlie Jones, who made his one standout season with Purdue count after transferring from Iowa, was the first Boilermaker to be drafted this year. Jones was selected in the fourth round with the 131st pick overall, by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aidan O’Connell, the Boilermakers' QB1 the past few seasons, was the next Boilermaker to make it to the league on Saturday. Picked up in the fourth round as the 135th pick overall, Aidan O’Connell was drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The next Boilermaker off the board was tight end Payne Durham. In the fifth round, with pick number 171 overall, Durham was drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cornerback Corey Trice was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the NFL draft with pick 241 overall.
Lastly, linebacker Jalen Graham was selected in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers with the 255th overall pick.