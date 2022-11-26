BLOOMINGTON – Just as the Hoosiers made it a one-possession ball game, Aidan O’Connell found a wide-open Charlie Jones streaking downfield for a 60-yard touchdown.
Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) defeated Indiana (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten) 30-16 to clinch the Big Ten West Title and a Big Ten Championship Game berth next Saturday.
With two minutes left, Indiana went for it on fourth-and-19 from its 1-yard line. Senior cornerback Cory Trice stripped the ball away from the Indiana wide receiver and ran it in for a touchdown. If O’Connell’s pass to Jones was the nail in the coffin, that was the four feet of dirt.
Indiana’s option-based offense was shredding Purdue’s defense in the first half – rattling off one touchdown and on its way to another – when quarterback Dexter Williams II went down on a non-contact injury, the kind you don’t want to see on replay. Williams II was rolling out of a play-action play to pass before going down.
Williams II’s teammates surrounded him, and he was joined by his mother on the field before being taken off on an injury cart to applause from both Purdue and IU fans.
“Dexter played really well last week,” Brohm said after the game. “I think he gives them an extra dimension. He got us on the early option play. It's unfortunate. I know he’s gone through some injuries and I know he probably suffered a bad injury. Never want to see that happen. That's awful. So we wish him a speedy recovery is anybody.”
With Connor Bazelak, a more passing-oriented quarterback, the Hoosiers offense struggled to find its footing, sputtering out on several occasions when it could have put together a touchdown drive. The Hoosiers scored just 3 points with Bazelak in.
The Boilers went into halftime down 4 points but bounced back with 14 points in the third quarter, courtesy of senior tight end Payne Durham and freshman running back Devin Mockobee.
Indiana pulled off an nine-play, 57 yard drive – its best of the game since Willams II went out with an injury – but was held to a fourth-and-3. Junior defensive end Kydran Jenkins blocked the Hoosiers’ field goal to keep it a two-possession game with two minutes left in the third quarter.
“Special teams came through today,” Brohm said. “We knew we were going to have to have an edge in all three segments. That was critical.”
On their next drive, the Hoosiers took advantage of the Boilers’ pass defense, picking up 43 passing yards and a pass-interference penalty to get within 10 yards of the end zone. Senior cornerback Jamari Brown broke up Bazelak’s pass to force a Hoosier field goal, which made it through.
Mockobee made an impact in his first game back since getting injured in the first quarter of the Northwestern game last week. He tallied 99 rushing yards and a touchdown, in addition to 58 receiving yards.
“Having to miss out on games, especially with injury. It just gives me a fire,” Mockobee said, “because I hate not being able to play, especially when I've been in a position now where I have a role to fill. So yeah, I definitely felt like I needed to make a big statement.”
Sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones had 143 receiving yards — almost half of O’Connell’s yards.
“It feels good to be able to come out in a big game like this and do the things that we did,” Jones said. “It just makes me feel that much better about the decision I made, coming to a program like Purdue, with the guys that we have in our locker room. To be able to get a great team like this and do something that hasn't been done before, it’s pretty awesome.”
A large contingent of the Boilermaker faithful made the trip to Bloomington, Indiana, and painted parts of Memorial Stadium black and left some specks of gold in other areas. By the end of the game, the silver of the bleachers replaced the red coats of the Hoosier fans, and the gold and black was all that was left.
“There was a great turnout of black and gold,” Brohm said. “It just shows the great fans we have and the support they give us. I think our players want to play well when they see that. It means a lot to them. I'm sure we'll have a great turnout next week, and I know our players will give it their best shot.”
Purdue will play in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday against Michigan at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.