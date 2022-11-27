Purdue finished the regular season on top of the Big Ten West Division this weekend, going 8-4 in its conference.
On the rival’s home field, the Boilermakers won 30-16 against Indiana and secured both the Old Oaken Bucket and a chance to compete in the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a first in program history. The championship game was first introduced to the conference in 2011 when Nebraska joined the conference, and Purdue has never qualified.
Until now.
Head Coach Jeff Brohm took over a failing program in 2017. Purdue football won nine games (only three of which came in Big Ten play) in the entirety of the previous four seasons. On average, less than 35,000 fans came to Ross-Ade Stadium to watch the team struggle.
In the few years Brohm has been in West Lafayette, his first two and most recent two seasons, Brohm has taken the team to back-to-back bowl games. The Boilers won the Music City Bowl against Tennessee last season and are now heading to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis this weekend. Compared to the program Brohm took over, Purdue’s bowl game eligibility is even more impressive.
But even headed into the championship game, Purdue remains unranked. Meanwhile, the Big Ten East Conference Champions, Michigan, are No. 2 in the nation, and coming off of an undefeated season riding high with a win against Ohio State last weekend.
Boilermaker fans would argue that an opportunity like this is when the “Spoilermakers” are at their most dangerous.
Purdue winning the Big Ten Championship is considered by many to be a long shot, but the team has embraced being underestimated as a competitive advantage when facing off with football giants in the past, thus the nickname of “Spoilermakers” as they upset No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State last season.
No unranked team has beat more AP Top 5 teams than Purdue.
The program fans see today as a Big Ten West title winner, as “dangerous Spoilermakers”, and as a program that sold out Ross-Ade again and again this season, was cultivated by taking chances.
Purdue football took a chance with players whom other programs may have looked past: two or three star high school recruits, walk-ons, players sitting in the transfer portal hoping someone will pick them up. Some players took a chance on Purdue football as well, turning down scholarships or opportunities elsewhere to play in West Lafayette.
“I think it’s a place anyone can come and earn a scholarship and compete at the highest level against great competition,” Brohm said. “We’ve had a lot of great in-state guys come and do a great job.
“They know about Purdue. They know it’s a place we’ll give them a chance.”
By extending offers to these players, Purdue football has built a team with something to prove. Brohm referred to it as “blue collar” after Saturday’s win.
“Credit to our guys,” he said. “They have a chip on their shoulder and they play that way. They want to prove themselves and our coaches work really hard to help them get here.”
Aidan O’Connell, the first walk-on to ever start at quarterback for the Boilermakers, began at Purdue as an eighth-string quarterback and signal caller. Now, he’s leading the top passing offense in the Big Ten and in the running for the Burlsworth award, given annually to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Devin Mockobee, who has gained a national reputation for his breakout season this year, was an under-recruited high schooler. Mockobee was only a two or three star depending where you look, despite tallying over 3,500 rushing yards at Boonville High School. Purdue took a chance on him and offered him a spot as a walk-on. In return, he turned down a full-ride scholarship offer from Navy to take a chance on the Boilermakers as well.
“He’s a difference maker,” Brohm said, “This is a guy who just wanted to take a chance to prove himself and we wouldn’t be here today without that.”
Sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones came to Purdue for his final season out of the transfer portal.
“Charlie’s a guy that earned his stripes, starting at Buffalo, working to Iowa, then, he wanted to even prove himself more” Brohm said.
Jones’ opportunity to come play Boilermaker football was based off of watching him as a kick returner for Iowa and trusting the word of Aidan O’Connell.
“Aidan swore by him,” Brohm said, “Once he got in the portal, that ‘hey, we might wanna try and add Charlie.’ So we did, and of course, and from day one we saw him. Yeah, that guy can play football.”
The Iowa kick returner that Purdue took a chance on ended up becoming one of the best receivers in the nation with over 1200 receiving yards this season. Jones is now in the running for the Biletnikoff award, presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team that had to work really hard to be where they’re at,” Jones said. “I think when you’ve got a locker room like that, it’s pretty special.”
Payne Durham played one year of high school football before the Boilermakers took a chance on him. Walk-on receiver Andrew Sowinski and walk-on running back Dylan Downing both made their mark offensively this year for the Boilers.
The “chip on their shoulder” Brohm referred to is one advantage the Boilermakers have over Michigan this weekend. With a team made up of players who have been overlooked, under-recruited, walked on the team, or started from the bottom at 8th string, there is a drive to prove themselves worth the chance Purdue took on them. The “chip on their shoulder” could take them all the way, and the Spoilermakers could win it all.
“(The fans) know our guys are going to work hard and I think it’s what they like,” Brohm said, “We’re blue collar, we’re going to give it everything we have. We’re going to play until the end, hopefully we win. Maybe sometimes we don’t, but we’re going to come back the next week and try to do it again.”