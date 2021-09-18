Notre Dame incurred the wrath of Boilermaker fans everywhere when it was announced the "World’s Largest drum," a century-long Purdue staple, will be absent at the football game on Saturday.
Since 1979, the marching band has brought the iconic drum to every football game they’ve attended. They had a streak of bringing in the drum since 1921, one that was shattered when the drum went missing before a game versus Northwestern.
The band almost never faced issues getting the drum inside Notre Dame stadium. In a 2012 match against Notre Dame, Purdue got the drum in with no problems.
Notre Dame used to have one tunnel both teams and marching bands would enter through, according to ESPN. The Fighting Irish renovated their stadium in 2017, adding a different tunnel for visiting teams and players.
As the Boilermakers would learn, the tunnel would be too small to fit the drum.
Purdue responded in typical Boilermaker fashion, bringing the Boilermaker Special around the dorms, waking Notre Dame students early in the morning on game day.
The drum currently sits outside of the stadium guarded by security, according to a tweet from Purdue for Life CEO Matt Folk. The Boilers will show off the drum before the game.
The incident has students wondering how they would bring the drum into the stadium.
“I would strap the drum to a helicopter, pick it up in the air and drop the drum from the helicopter onto the field,” College of Pharmacy freshman Teagen Moon said.
Brett Dodane, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, agreed with flying the drum in, making sure to mention the helicopter should drop it in the center of the field, right on the big Notre Dame Irish sign.
One student had a more tactical approach to the problem.
“I would destroy the wall,” College of Exploratory Studies freshman Mahale Evlandson said. “Break the tunnel and make a hole in it.”
Young Boilermaker fans chimed in with ideas of their own.
Second-grade student Autumn Hall said she would take the drum apart and rebuild it once inside the stadium.
Her brother, Peyton, thought of a more creative option, saying he would use a shrink ray to shrink the drum in order to fit it through the tunnel.
Fans will still be able to experience the iconic drum on the outside of the stadium. If anything, Boilermakers and fans have an excuse to brainstorm solutions to solve the problem.