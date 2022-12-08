Purdue’s walk-on turned star running back announced on Twitter he’s staying through the coaching change.
Devin Mockobee posted a gif from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character, Jordan Belfort, tells his coworker he’s not leaving, with some extra profanity added in.
Toot toot🚂 pic.twitter.com/jMj6VJbmS9— Devin Mockobee (@devin_mockobee) December 8, 2022
With head coach Jeff Brohm’s reported departure, players are now faced with the question of if they should stay with Purdue or the coach that recruited them.
Several Louisville fans on social media have made posts aimed at current Purdue players, attempting to recruit them to the Cardinals. Mockobee became a target after the No. 1 running back recruit in the country, according to 247 Sports, decommitted from Louisville, citing the change in coaching. One Louisville fan tweeted “Devin Mockobee YOU are a Louisville Cardinal.”
Mockobee’s father, Conrad Mockobee, replied to him with a quote tweet of Devin’s announcement, along with an emoji of a peace sign.
Devin Mockobee YOU are a Louisville Cardinal pic.twitter.com/cnfOGhRb6A— IQ #EndThePayne (@MlCHAELGALLUP) December 7, 2022
The Boonville, Indiana, native ran for 920 yards this season and has garnered attention for his story and unique running style.
Several other players have also made tweets referencing the coaching change and/or hinting at their future.
Sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo responded to Mockobee’s tweet with a picture of the two celebrating together on the football field. Freshman defensive end Khordae Sydnor also responded to the tweet.
🙇🏼♂️⏳ https://t.co/LCepcj17gq pic.twitter.com/SE6FvpUsU6— Mike Alaimo (@michael_alaimo) December 8, 2022
Freshman quarterback Brady Allen tweeted “Locked in for finals…#Focused,” after news of Brohm’s departure broke.
3-star quarterback commit Ryan Browne tweeted a photo of himself in a Purdue uniform captioned with a train emoji around 1 p.m. Thursday.
December 8, 2022
No Purdue player has entered the transfer portal since the news of Jeff Brohm leaving for Lousiville broke, but two high school players did decommit.
Terrell Washington Jr., a running back from Texas, announced on Twitter that he would be reopening his recruitment “in light of recent changes at Purdue.” Keyjuan Brown, a running back from Georgia, also decommitted.