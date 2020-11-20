Rondale Moore planted his cleats in the end zone for the first time in more than a year early in the first quarter, led Purdue in passing yards and continued to lead the Boiler offense for the first half.
Minnesota currently leads Purdue 21-10 at halftime in TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Minnesota led Purdue in every offensive category, most notably converting five out of six third-down attempts. The Gopher offense's ability to stay on the field led to more opportunities to score on their end. Minnesota came out fast and scored in the first drive game in fewer than five minutes. Running back redshirt junior Mohamed Ibrahim had the best performance on the Gophers rushing for 75 yards on 16 carries.
Sophomore Jack Plummer started as quarterback, making his season debut, and stepped in for junior Aidan O'Connell who started the first three games under center. Plummer spread the ball around on offense early in the game, in contrast to last week's performance against Northwestern. He completed passes to sophomore receivers Moore, David Bell and Milton Wright, along with sophomore tight end Payne Durham and junior running back Zander Horvath.
Moore made a catch in the corner of the end zone with three seconds left in the half, but it was ruled incomplete. Fifth-year kicker J.D. Dellinger lined up for a field goal, but the attempt was blocked by Minnesota's defense.