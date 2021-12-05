For the second time in four seasons, Purdue is headed to the Music City Bowl.
Sources reported the possibility of a matchup between the Boilermakers and Tennessee in the Dec. 30 Nashville bowl game Sunday afternoon. The news was later confirmed by the football team and the bowl game's Twitter account.
The Boilermakers last went to Nashville after the 2018 season, where they faced Auburn and lost 63-14. This season, they're set to face a Volunteers team that went 7-5 under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.
Purdue last faced a Heupel-staffed team in 2017, when the then-Missou offensive coordinator led an offense that scored 3 points against a Nick Holt-led defense, according to GoldandBlack's Tom Dienhart.
The last time Purdue played Tennessee in a bowl game was the 1979 Astro Bluebonnet Bowl, Dienhart said. The Boilermakers were able to get to 10 wins for the first time in their history with that victory.
Purdue will be trying to get to its first nine-win season since 2003, when the then-No. 12 Joe Tiller-led Boilers lost to then-No. 11 Georgia in the Capital One Bowl.
The game will kick off at 3 p.m. in Nissan Stadium. No broadcast information has been announced as of Sunday.