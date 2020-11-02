It’s fourth and 10 with 1:59 to go. After being up 31-10 at the end of the fourth quarter in Saturday’s contest against the University of Illinois, the Boilermakers had allowed 14 unanswered points to bring the game within one score.
A short-handed Illinois offense, which had 14 players out with COVID-19 including starting senior quarterback Brandon Peters, lines up on Purdue’s 15-yard line to try and complete a miracle comeback against a revamped Purdue defense.
With prevent-coverage all around, sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor throws a quick pass to a wide-open Mike Epstein, a junior Illini running back with ample experience in tight games. Although Epstein makes a valiant effort to stay in bounds, he’s pushed out by fifth-year safety Brennan Thieneman two yards short, failing to earn a game-changing first down.
Two downs and a near interception later, Purdue relies once again on junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who had thrown for 349 passing yards and two touchdowns on an 83% completion rate with just over a minute to go in the game. The Boilers need a first down to avoid a potential collapse.
The call: five verticals. The defense: Cover 1 Man. All the Boilers need is a good one-on-one matchup down the field and a well-placed throw before O’Connell can kneel to run out the clock.
Freshman center Gus Hartwig snaps the ball. O’Connell finds sophomore receiver David Bell in the perfect spot for a first down, and throws up a desperate pass to reset the downs.
When Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm later talked about the throw, he said he wanted to “go down swinging” in the game’s final moments. “Down swinging,” in this case, meant a game-sealing one-handed catch by Bell.
“We decided to run five verticals and just told (O’Connell) to throw to (Bell) if he had a one-on-one matchup,” Brohm said. “(O’Connell) picked the one-on-one matchup and (Bell) made a tremendous catch, which he always seems to do when we need it.”
With this win, Purdue (2-0) defeated the Fighting Illini (0-2) in their 96th matchup, 31-24, tying up the all-time series record at 45 Boiler wins, 45 Illini wins and 6 ties. With the win, the Boilers took home the “Purdue Cannon,” a trophy given annually to the winner of the Purdue versus Illinois rivalry.
Bell caught his 100th career catch en route to his fifth straight game with 100+ yards receiving, finishing with nine catches and 122 receiving yards. He leads the team in both categories.
The Indianapolis native currently has 109 career receptions and 1,290 career receiving yards, putting him in Purdue’s Top 40 all time for both categories just two games into his second season.
Brohm said he has been extremely impressed by Bell’s play this season, calling him a “once-in-a-generation player” when asked about his most recent performance.
“(Bell’s) a remarkable player with great athleticism and a knack to do anything he wants to put his mind to,” Brohm said. “There’s always a sense of calmness and an ability to always make plays when the ball is thrown to him. He’s a great teammate, all the guys love him and we’re fortunate to have him on our team.”
Purdue’s defense forced multiple turnovers against the Illini offense, snagging two interceptions and recovering two fumbles. Senior linebacker Derrick Barnes and junior linebackers DaMarcus Mitchell and Jaylan Alexander combined for 24 total tackles, an interception and a sack.
Barnes praised Mitchell as a “great athlete and football player” after his standout performances over the last two games.
“It can take some time to get into the groove, but I think he’s getting there,” Barnes said. “He had a tremendous game last Saturday, and he brought it again this week. That’s what we need from (Mitchell), and playing that competition is very critical.”
While Brohm said he was extremely proud of his team for being 2-0 despite many challenges, he again told his players to focus on the game ahead and continue to practice hard.
“Every year is going to throw some different wrinkles at you, so you have to just motivate as many guys to play and win as you can,” Brohm said. “Whether we start 0-4 or 4-0, we have to continue to find a way to win the next game. Every game is a tough battle. It’s about making enough plays, and I’m very proud of our team and our coaches.”
The Boilers move on to the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Purdue looks to earn its first win against a ranked opponent and seal its place as a top contender in the Big Ten West.