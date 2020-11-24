Purdue sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.
The positive antigen test administered in the morning was followed by a PCR tests confirming the result, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.
Karlaftis is currently at home in isolation.
Head coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for the virus on Oct. 18. Brohm said Karlaftis was not the first member of the team to test positive.
"We've had cases of this throughout the season," he said on his Tuesday radio show. "When you have a name like George, I think it's important to do the right thing and let people what's going on. We've had other cases and we have other cases now.”
Brohm did not disclose names of any other players who have or have had the virus.
Purdue Athletics' weekly updates do not disclose the sport to which each positive student-athlete belongs, but instead lumps all student-athletes into one category. The department has denied past requests for information on which sports the reported cases were originating from.
The athletics department has seen 139 positive tests among student-athletes and staff, according to Purdue Athletics' weekly COVID-19 update. As of Monday, there were five active cases among student-athletes. Karlaftis' positive test presumably brings that number to six.
Karlaftis will quarantine for 14 days, followed by an additional seven days of cardiac screening before he next sees the field, per Big Ten guidelines. Karlaftis will not be able to see the field until after Purdue's Week 8 matchup against Indiana. His return will coincide instead with the Boilermakers' unannounced, seeded matchup in Week 9.