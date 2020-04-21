Former UCLA quarterback Austin Burton told Yahoo Sports Monday that he will be transferring to Purdue after graduating in three years from UCLA. He will have two years of eligibility beginning immediately in fall 2020.
Burton said his departure from UCLA is due to the fact that he did not beat out Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the starting quarterback position. Burton received attention from Colorado, Vanderbilt and Hawaii among others, but ultimately said he chose Purdue because of their quarterback-friendly offense.
"I really like how they mixed in both the spread and the pro-style," Burton said in a phone interview with Yahoo Sports. "I love the whole offense and the way they go about it."
After Elijah Sindelar's decision to leave the game of football, the quarterback position remains open for next season. The role is already being competed for by Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell, who started six and three games last season respectively. Also entering the fray is incoming freshman Michael Alaimo, the four-star recruit out of Montvale, New Jersey.
"They guaranteed I'd have an opportunity to show my ability," Burton said. "If I earned it, I'd be the starter. Everything is earned there. That's how it should be."
With spring practices cancelled, there is no telling when Burton and the rest of the Boilermakers will finally take the field again. When that happens though, Purdue will have a wide range of choices for who will lead its offense.
Purdue Football would not confirm or comment Monday.