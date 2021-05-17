Former Purdue football defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints after attending a Saints camp.
Neal went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft. A press release Monday morning confirmed Neal has signed after camper the New Orleans Saints. Neal confirmed this by changing his social media bio from "unemployed" to "New Orleans Saints".
Neal's father, Lorenzo Neal Sr., also started a career with the Saints as a fourth round pick in the 1993 Draft.
Neal did not play in the 2019 season for Purdue because of an injury, but was able to play in six games and post 10 tackles in the shortened 2020 season.