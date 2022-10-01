Both the Boilermakers and the Gophers failed to convert turnovers and good field position into points on multiple occasions the first half
Purdue (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) leads Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) 10-3 at halftime after both teams combined for 5 turnovers.
Minnesota drove the ball 40-yards to the 11-yard line. Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan’s pass went through the hands of junior wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens and into senior safety Cam Allen’s hands in the end zone for the fourth turnover of the game.
The play was just one of several missed opportunities throughout the first half.
Six minutes into the game, junior linebacker Jacob Wahlberg intercepted the tipped pass from sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan, giving the Boilermakers the ball at midfield. Purdue’s offense only managed 2 yards and were forced to punt.
On the next drive, Minnesota elected to go for it on fourth down, but were unable to reach the line to gain. This resulted in the Boilers getting the ball on the 30-yard line, but they were only able to get 4-yards and had to settle for a 43-yard field goal by senior kicker Mitchell Fineran.
The Gophers missed a 27-yard field goal after a 65-yard drive towards the end of the first half. Minnesota made up for it in the second quarter with a 45-yard field goal from the 27-yard line, but the Gophers started the drive from mid-field after sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s first interception.
He threw a second interception after leading a last-minute drive before the end of the first half.
O’Connell was able to play after being considered a game-time decision all week. O’Connell threw for 100 yards and completed just 13 of his 21 passes in his first game back since getting injured during the game against Syracuse.
Minnesota got the ball again with seven minutes left in the half off a fumble by freshman running back Devin Mockobee, but again failed to get any points off the turnover.
Purdue’s only touchdown came off a 68-yard opening drive. The Boilermakers relied heavily on the run with walk-on running backs Dylan Downing and Mockobee picking up 38 of the yards.
Running back Dylan Downing rushed for 31-yards and one touchdown in the first half. Devin Mockobee rushed for 14-yards on two attempts for the Boilers.
The Boilermakers held the Gopher rushing attack to less than 1.1 yards per attempt. Minnesota was missing sixth-year running back Mohamed Ibrahim due to an apparent ankle injury.