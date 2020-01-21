Changes in the Penn State football program announced this week have Purdue ties.
Taylor Stubblefield, who played for the Boilermakers from 2001-04, has been named the receivers coach at Penn State. The announcement was made over the weekend. Stubblefield’s hiring comes on the heels of former Boilermaker assistant and interim head coach Gerad Parker left the Nittany Lions to become offensive coordinator at West Virginia.
Excited to welcome @CoachStubbs to the #PennState Football family! 🔵⚪️🔗: https://t.co/380mgbhiSH#WeAre pic.twitter.com/YdO85uoWS3— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 19, 2020
Stubblefield, while at Purdue, has 325 receptions for 3,639 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 89 receptions his senior year and caught at least one pass in his 47-game career with the Boilermakers. He also set at Purdue receiving record with 16 touchdown passes in the 2004 season.
Most recently, Stubblefield was the receivers coach at Miami (Florida) for one season. He has also coached at Central Michigan (2011), New Mexico (2012), Wake Forest (2013), Utah (2014-15) and Air Force (2017-18).
Parker was Purdue’s interim coach for six weeks in 2016 after the firing of then head coach Darrell Hazell. Parker has been with Penn State since the 2017 season. He has also coached at UT-Martin (2008-10), Marshall (2011-12), Purdue (2013-16), Duke (2017-18) and Penn State (2019).
Thanks to Coach Franklin and the players and staff for making me and my family feel at home in Happy Valley!Excited about this next step in life and what better place to do it than the country roads of #HailWV ready to sing that song! #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/ZkkBfFfo8s— Gerad Parker (@GeradParker1) January 11, 2020
West Virginia announced the Parker hiring on Jan. 10.
We are excited to welcome @GeradParker1 to the Mountaineer Football family!🔗 https://t.co/w6mxT5lSQ3#HailWV pic.twitter.com/WhOvrCmToH— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) January 10, 2020