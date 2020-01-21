Changes in the Penn State football program announced this week have Purdue ties.

Taylor Stubblefield, who played for the Boilermakers from 2001-04, has been named the receivers coach at Penn State. The announcement was made over the weekend. Stubblefield’s hiring comes on the heels of former Boilermaker assistant and interim head coach Gerad Parker left the Nittany Lions to become offensive coordinator at West Virginia.

Stubblefield, while at Purdue, has 325 receptions for 3,639 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 89 receptions his senior year and caught at least one pass in his 47-game career with the Boilermakers. He also set at Purdue receiving record with 16 touchdown passes in the 2004 season.

Most recently, Stubblefield was the receivers coach at Miami (Florida) for one season. He has also coached at Central Michigan (2011), New Mexico (2012), Wake Forest (2013), Utah (2014-15) and Air Force (2017-18).

Parker was Purdue’s interim coach for six weeks in 2016 after the firing of then head coach Darrell Hazell. Parker has been with Penn State since the 2017 season. He has also coached at UT-Martin (2008-10), Marshall (2011-12), Purdue (2013-16), Duke (2017-18) and Penn State (2019).

West Virginia announced the Parker hiring on Jan. 10.

