Aidan O'Connell will return for one last ride as Purdue's quarterback.
O'Connell, who has been intermittently starting since the end of the 2019 season and fully captured the role midway through the 2021 season, announced his intent to return to the program for one more season in a Monday morning tweet.
"Being able to live out my dream at Purdue has been an unspeakable blessing," O'Connell tweeted. "I look forward to another great season in West Lafayette with my coaches, teammates and our fan base."
The tweet also confirmed he would play in the upcoming Music City Bowl against Tennessee in Nashville.
O'Connell began his Purdue career as a walk-on, seeing the field for the first time as a junior during an October game against Penn State. He would get his first significant snaps after then-redshirt freshman Jack Plummer injured his ankle late in the Boilermakers' 2019 game against Nebraska.
He and Plummer traded the starting job back and forth from then on due to injuries, but the two would begin to coexist on the field during the 2021 season, as head coach Jeff Brohm's offensive scheme evolved. O'Connell became the main passing threat and de facto starter during the Boilers' game against Minnesota.
O'Connell finished the 2021 season with 3,178 passing yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions. The last of those INTs were thrown against Wisconsin on Oct. 23, and sixteen of O'Connell's touchdowns came after that point.
He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten coaches, media and the Associated Press after the conclusion of the season.