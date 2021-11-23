The Purdue-Indiana football rivalry has been a long and storied tradition in college football. No matter what each team’s record is, the Old Oaken Bucket game is always circled on the schedules of many fans and members across the West Lafayette and Bloomington communities.
“It’s just such a big rivalry. It’s the Bucket game,” co-defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “And so that’s the unique piece about it. That’s unique to the Big Ten.”
Both teams play for the coveted Old Oaken Bucket trophy that has been a symbol of the football rivalry since 1925. While Purdue has overall dominated the series 74-42-6, the Bucket is not currently in the Boilermakers’ possession.
In the last matchup, which occurred in 2019 in a packed Ross-Ade Stadium, the Hoosiers won 44-41 in a double overtime thriller to claim the Bucket.
The game was canceled twice last year as a result of the pandemic, fueling the teams for this year’s matchup even more, which will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium to close out the Big Ten seasons for both teams.
“You know, the kids want to win the game on both sides,” Lambert said. “So it’s fun to be a part of those.”
The Boilermakers have had a historic season, beating two Top-5 ranked teams this year, and they hope to cap it off by reclaiming the Old Oaken Bucket.
Fifth-year quarterback Aiden O’Connell reflected on his own life as a kid and now as a player experiencing the rivalry.
O’Connell grew up in Long Grove, Illinois and came to Purdue as a walk-on. As an out-of-stater, his knowledge of the Purdue-Indiana rivalry was slim.
“I knew that they were rivals, but I didn’t know there was the Old Oaken Bucket or anything like that,” O’Connell said.
Once he got to Purdue, however, he emphasized that he quickly figured out just how big of a game playing against IU was, despite the records of the teams.
O’Connell also talked about his appreciation for the community and the fans throughout his career playing against IU.
“It’s always during Thanksgiving, so a lot of the students are home,” O’Connell said. “But nonetheless, we still have our stadium almost full, which just shows how much the community cares.”
O’Connell has had a career high performance this season, with 2,476 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and a 72% completion percentage. He highlighted the talent IU still has on its roster despite losing several starters to injuries, and that he and the rest of the team will have to play their best to win and reclaim the bucket.
“Because it’s a trophy game and a rivalry game, we want to go get that bucket and celebrate with our fans,” O’Connell said.
Overall, both the coaches and players are eager to get back into Ross-Ade Stadium to get their long-awaited revenge against the Hoosiers. With the help of the home crowd, the Boilermakers hope to continue their rebound season and bring the Old Oaken Bucket back to West Lafayette.
“The fans mean so much to us, the students especially,” O’Connell said. “It’s just always a fun time.”