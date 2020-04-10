Purdue vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mike Bobinski has announced that former Boilermaker football player Mark Herrmann will become the director of leadership and alumni engagement within the John Purdue Club.
"Mark's experience within the Purdue community and his legacy of on-field excellence is a tremendous asset to our team and our John Purdue Club members," said Bobinski in an announcement posted on Purduesports.com. "We are excited about the opportunity to have Mark join our team from his role as the director of corporate foundations and relations with the Krannert School of Management."
Herrmann also has work experience in financial services with UBS, as the associate director of education programs for the NCAA and with St. Vincent Health.
"We are thrilled to have Mark join the John Purdue Club team," said Tim House, senior associate athletics director and assistant vice president for development, in an online posting. "He will be charged with enhancing our efforts to engage student-athlete alumni, as well as cultivating, developing and stewarding donors who can help us make a leadership impact on Purdue Athletics. In particular, and for obvious reasons due to his status as a Purdue football legend and a member of the Cradle of Quarterbacks, Mark's impact will be significant as we transform Ross-Ade Stadium and galvanize Purdue football alumni."
Herrmann is a 1981 graduate of Krannert School of Management with a bachelor's degree in business management. While at Purdue, he was a unanimous first team All-American and the Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 1980 and is one of only three Boilermaker quarterbacks to have started three or more consecutive bowl games. He is the only one to have won three, earning MVP honors in the 1978 Peach, 1979 Bluebonnet and 1980 Liberty bowls. He became the first quarterback in NCAA history to throw for 8,000 yards in a career and would finish as the first quarterback to throw for 9,000 yards.
"I am thrilled to once again be involved with Purdue Athletics. It is a place where I had so many amazing memories as a student and quarterback," Mark Herrmann said in an announcement on Purduesports.com. "The opportunity to be a part of the John Purdue Club team, to support our present and future student-athletes and to engage our fantastic and loyal alumni base, is a perfect fit."
Herrmann played 11 seasons in the NFL and was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010. Following his NFL career, he served as a radio color commentator for the Colts for ten years.
A native of Cincinnati who grew up in Carmel, Indiana, Herrmann now makes his home in Indianapolis with his wife Susie and three children.