Among the posters of all of the All-American Purdue football players hanging in Mollenkopf Athletic Center, a single light shone on Leroy Keyes’ portrait Saturday at his memorial.
Many donned in black and gold and with varied connections to the iconic two-way player and community leader, visitors came to give condolences to his family and remember his life.
Keyes died on April 15 at the age of 74.
Current and former Purdue football players visited the memorial as well.
Head coach Jeff Brohm led some members of the football team, quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Jack Plummer and running back King Doerue among them, to pay their respects.
Former players reunited and talked about the impact Keyes had on their lives.
“Coach Keyes was someone (student-athletes) could look at when we’re 18 and see ourselves, like ‘OK, this is what the finished product looks like,’” Purdue alumnus and former wide receiver A.T. Simpson said.
Keyes was an assistant coach from 1995-1996 and an administrative assistant from 1997-1998 before working with the John Purdue Club for 12 years.
Simpson said for Keyes a student-athlete getting an A was just as valuable as winning a game.
If a student-athlete had an event, “coach Keyes was going to be there early and he was going to look presentable,” Simpson said. He was always available for his student-athletes, and he taught them how to be the same.
“He’s the best-kept secret,” Simpson said. “I wish he would have had more of a platform.”
Keyes was an outspoken figure on Purdue’s campus in the 1960s as he worked to improve the treatment of Black students and increase the number of Black faculty. After retiring from professional football in 1973, he worked as a “desegregation specialist” for Philadelphia schools for 16 years.
Visitors at the service recalled how Keyes acted not just as a mentor for the student-athletes but as a role model for everyone, and as someone who paved the way for many Black students and student-athletes.
Tiara Nibbs, Purdue alumna and long-time Keyes family representative, said whether someone knew Keyes for “three days, three weeks or 30 years,” they walked away a changed person.
State Rep. Sheila Klinker said she remembered watching Keyes lead the Boilermakers in the 1967 Rose Bowl. Years later, she said she tried to convince him to run for office.
“Nobody would run against Leroy Keyes. Give the vote to Leroy,” she laughed spoofing the chant from his college football career, “give the ball to Leroy.”
With the Boilermaker Xtra Special stationed in the corner and ‘70s soul playing in the background, friends, family, fans and athletes reflected on the life and impact of “The Golden Mr. Do-Everything.”
“(Purdue) was truly him,” Simpson said. “He was Leroy Keyes. He was black and gold. He knew how to make everyone feel like they were very important.”