Purdue football defensive coordinator Bob Diaco "will not return to the Boilermakers' staff," according to a statement released by Purdue Athletics earlier this morning.
Diaco entered the program before this season, after former DC Nick Holt was fired after three years with the program. Diaco had just come off of a one-year stint at Louisiana Tech, which he capped off by shutting out Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl.
He fared worse at Purdue, and his defense was widely criticized by fans and media. The team's lowest points allowed total came in the first game against Iowa, when the Boilermakers (2-4) allowed 20 points. The team ended the season allowing 29.8 points per game according to ESPN, and scored 27.2 PPG.
Everything Purdue's offense was able to achieve, the defense gave up to the other team. The defense allowed nearly 400 total yards per game to the offense's 390, and 5.4 yards per play to the offense's 5.7 according to Sports Reference College Football.
The team ranked 11th in the Big Ten in third down conversions allowed. Teams converted 43.7% of their third downs against Purdue. The team was also last in the conference for sacks, logging five for 30 yards according to the conference website.
Head coach Jeff Brohm is now on the search for his third DC in three years.