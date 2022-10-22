MADISON, Wis. — The Boilermakers fell behind from the beginning, giving up a touchdown on the first drive and throwing an interception returned for a touchdown on the next.
Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) lost to Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) for the 16th time in a row, this time falling 35-24.
The Boiler offense was its own worst enemy, giving up one pick-6 and an interception that was quickly followed by a Badger touchdown. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell finished the game with three interceptions to just one touchdown and completed 31 of his 46 passes for 320 yards.
The third interception ended any chance of a Boilermaker comeback, giving the Badgers the ball with five minutes left in the game and a 18-point lead.
The Purdue defense gave up 382 total yards, with 203 of those coming through the air. The Badgers picked up eight yards per passing attempt and 7.3 yards per rush.
The Boilermakers’ first touchdown of the game came after the Badgers muffed a punt to give the Boilers the ball just 21 yards from the end zone. Senior tight end Payne Durham made the one-handed catch off an eight-yard pass from O’Connell to make the score 28-10 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Only one hand needed. 🖐️Payne Durham sticks his big paw out there for the highlight TD.@pdurham22 x @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/JnYpKfcKJ2— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 22, 2022
Just as Purdue threatened a comeback, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendon capitalized off missed tackles in the secondary to score a 54-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 35-10 ballgame.
A reviewed and upheld touchdown by Devin Mockobee prompted boos from Camp Randall Stadium and reduced the Boilers’ deficit to 35-17, 18 points. A QB sneak by O’Connell made it 35-24 with a minute and a half left in the game.
Mockobee finished the game with 108 rushing yards on 23 carries.
You need to see this Charlie Jones catch. 😱 pic.twitter.com/G0VP7eHqbZ— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 22, 2022
The Boilers have a bye week before facing Iowa at home on Nov. 5.