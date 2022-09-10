Purdue piled on 21 points in the first 10 minutes of play and never looked back. The defense held up its end of the bargain, keeping Indiana State scoreless through the entire game.
Purdue (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) beat Indiana State (1-1), 56-0 in a game that was over before it began.
On Purdue’s second touchdown drive, all but one play involved one of the two players. The drive ended with a touchdown from sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones off a screen pass from sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
Jones led the receiving corps with 133 yards on nine receptions and a hat trick of touchdowns to boot.
“He's got natural hands," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "He’s got a great chemistry and connection with (sixth-year Aidan O'Connell). He's kind of fearless when he catches the ball. He can catch some balls over the middle on some deep in-cuts that aren't easy to do. Some people just freeze up a little bit in there and get naturally timid and afraid and he does not.”
O’Connell completed 17 passes for 211 yards, four touchdowns and only threw two incomplete passes.
On Monday, Brohm said the team had to find a way to get the ball to senior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. In the first drive, Tracy Jr. caught two passes, one for four yards and the second for 19, setting up Purdue’s first touchdown.
Tracy finished the game with four catches for 37 yards and three rushing attempts for 34 yards.
Brohm said Tracy is a player that can line up at multiple positions and that it’s a matter of getting him touches.
“We just want to get him comfortable in that role,” Brohm said. "He got winded early, so that was a little disappointing. We wanted to go to him even more, but you know what, he practices hard, he's a great teammate and we want to continue to push the envelope with him.”
The Sycamores’ attempt to hit the ground running saw them just hit the ground. On the first play of the game, junior defensive back Sanoussi Kane forced a fumble, which senior safety Cam Allen recovered. Junior running back King Doerue ran the ball in for a four-yard touchdown, scoring Purdue’s first points less than two minutes into the game.
Kane ended the game with seven total tackles along with the forced fumble. Senior defensive lineman Branson Deen ended with two tackles, one of which was a sack.
The Sycamores’ second offensive drive went slightly better in that they didn’t give up another turnover. Fifth-year safety Chris Jefferson almost caught what could have been his second interception return for a touchdown of the season, but he dropped the ball before he had the chance. The Sycamores punted the ball away instead.
Cam Allen had a chance to get his eighth career interception in the third quarter but dropped the pass. After Indiana State got the ball back on a muffed punt, Allen made up for the drop by intercepting the ball and returning it 65 yards for a touchdown.
“I felt for that Indiana State quarterback when he gave up that interception,” O’Connell said. “I’ve done that before to Cam. He's a smart player. He's gonna read your eyes.”
The pick six is the second in consecutive games for Purdue after Jefferson did so against Penn State. It is the first time since 2010 that the Boilermakers had back-to-back games with a pick six.
Indiana State saw its best play of the game three minutes into the second quarter, a 33-yard catch that put the Sycamores at Purdue’s eight-yard line. Off of a tipped pass in the end zone, senior cornerback Jamari Brown came up with the ball to preserve the shutout and earn his first career interception.
The drive was the second missed red zone opportunity for the Sycamores, having been stuffed at the goal line on four straight running plays the drive before.
“We found a way to blow it up and keep them out of the end zone, which (was) really just great effort,” Brohm said. “(All it took was) guys finishing and trying to make the tackle and sprinting to the sideline and preventing (the Indiana State running back) from getting in the end zone."
Walk-on freshman running back Devin Mockobee scored the first touchdown of his career to begin the fourth quarter, running 14 yards and stiff-arming two defenders on his way to the end zone. The score put the Boilers ahead 56-0.
Purdue had 232 rushing yards. The yardage was led by 72 yards from Mockobee, who was substituted in in the second half. Redshirt freshman running back Dylan Downing followed with 55 yards on 11 attempts. Both Downing and Mockobee scored a touchdown.
“Teams know we like to pass the ball a lot, and we're going to do that almost all the time,” O’Connell said. “We have some good run concepts that we feel good about. We have a good group of guys that trust the offensive line. The offensive line did a great job today of knowing their assignment, picking up blitzes (and) pushing guys back in the run game.”
Purdue will play its first game on the road against Syracuse at noon Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.