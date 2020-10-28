Jeff Brohm has been cleared to coach starting today after sitting out Purdue’s 24-20 victory against Iowa. While he has experienced some symptoms, Brohm feels “good and ready to get back” to coaching against Illinois.
“I’m looking forward to getting back on Wednesday,” Brohm said in a Monday press conference. “It took a little time to get over a few of the symptoms, but (COVID-19) is like a normal sickness that you have. It seems like it’s been a couple months, so it’s about time.”
Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi has been cleared to join him as well. Sophomore receiver Rondale Moore’s status is still unknown after being ruled out of the game against Iowa for an undisclosed reason. Sophomore running back King Doerue and UConn grad transfer safety Tyler Coyle were also listed as questionable against Illinois.
While junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell got the start last Saturday, Brohm pointed out the level of competition in the quarterback room, stating that O’Connell only had a “slight edge” going into last Saturday’s game.
“It’s an extremely close battle,” Brohm said. “All three guys have experience, and we feel like we can put them in the game and have them do a very good job for us. We’re not going to be afraid of playing any of our guys at any time.”
Co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm took up play calling duties on offense in Jeff Brohm’s absence, guiding the offense to 282 passing yards and 104 rushing yards. When asked about Brian Brohm’s performance, Jeff Brohm talked about how Brian was “calm, cool, and collected” while coordinating the offense.
“I thought Brian did a very good job,” Jeff Brohm said. “I had great confidence that he would. He’s played the quarterback position and has been with me for a long time. I think his patience with the offense and with Aidan throughout the game was critical.”
Brohm also stated that he would be confident in letting his assistants take play calling duties in the future.
“I would feel great having other guys on our staff call the plays,” Brohm said. “We all meet together and work together, and I have great confidence in all of our guys.”
While Brohm praised the team’s tenacity in their most recent win, he urged his players to move on to the next opponent and prepare as hard as they could for a “strong” and “physical” team in Illinois.
“We flat-out got our tails kicked up and down the field for 60 minutes,” Brohm said about last year’s Illini matchup. “It was an ugly picture. (Illinois) is physical, they play downhill and control the ball, and they find ways to get turnovers. This will be a great challenge. No games in this conference are easy, especially going to Illinois.”
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith commented on a “disappointing” performance from the Fighting Illini against Wisconsin in a Monday afternoon press conference, in which the Illini produced 7 points and 219 total yards on offense while allowing 45 points and 430 total yards on defense. Wisconsin freshman quarterback Graham Mertz led the team with 248 passing yards and five touchdowns in his first ever start as a Badger.
“When you get to the first game, you truly get to see where you really are,” Smith said. “We’re still not as far along as I would have liked us to be, but we still have time to get there. When you have an effort like that, you can’t wait to play as soon as possible.”
While Illinois won the last matchup on a cold, rainy day in West Lafayette, Smith looks to practice as hard as ever to continue finding his team’s identity against a Big Ten West rival in the Boilermakers.
“We don’t need a real good football team to get our attention based on how we played, but that’s exactly what I see us getting: a real good football team that has confidence,” Smith said. “We’ll definitely need to step up our football game this week.”
Purdue will kick off against Illinois at noon Saturday on BTN, hoping to reclaim the Purdue Cannon against Lovie Smith’s experienced defense.