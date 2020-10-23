Junior wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss Saturday's home opener against Iowa, Purdue confirmed Friday.
Moore was set to make his return to the team after a leg injury sidelined him in the first quarter of Purdue's game against Minnesota last season. He also opted out, then opted back into the 2020-21 season during the Big Ten conference's period of uncertainty over whether it would postpone the season.
No reason was given for his absence by the athletics department. The Boilermakers will still have depth at the wideout position, with sophomore David Bell, fifth year Jared Sparks and sophomore Amad Anderson Jr. filling out the receiving corps.