No statement from the Big Ten has been forthcoming thus far Tuesday indicating that the fall sports schedule, which includes football, will be canceled.
Some media are reporting that the Big Ten presidents are meeting today to make such a decision, but the conference has not issued any statement about such, nor given any indication one would be forthcoming.
Media reports, including a Tweet from Dan Patrick of ESPN yesterday, indicated the Big Ten would call off or postpose the fall football season.
Yesterday, some of the prominent coaches in the Big Ten were publicly pleading that the season be held, even if it meant moving the schedule to the spring.
#WeAre pic.twitter.com/dsZEGczZ84— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) August 11, 2020
A #WeWantToPlay movement started on Twitter from players and coaches.
Don’t take me away from the family I was brought into #wewanttoplay pic.twitter.com/RLg7oCBsZT— Milton Wright (@MiltonWright_1) August 11, 2020
Scot Frost of Nebraska indicated he’d be open to scheduling games outside the Big Ten if that could assure at least a partial season would occur.
Regardless, the common thought process being reported through multiple media sources indicate the football season will not occur in the fall.