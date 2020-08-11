Big Ten football field logo

After deliberating this weekend, the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to cancel the football season. It will be the first fall without football since 1896 in the conference, and the first since 1889 for the University of Wisconsin.

No statement from the Big Ten has been forthcoming thus far Tuesday indicating that the fall sports schedule, which includes football, will be canceled.

Some media are reporting that the Big Ten presidents are meeting today to make such a decision, but the conference has not issued any statement about such, nor given any indication one would be forthcoming.

Media reports, including a Tweet from Dan Patrick of ESPN yesterday, indicated the Big Ten would call off or postpose the fall football season.

Yesterday, some of the prominent coaches in the Big Ten were publicly pleading that the season be held, even if it meant moving the schedule to the spring.

A #WeWantToPlay movement started on Twitter from players and coaches.

Scot Frost of Nebraska indicated he’d be open to scheduling games outside the Big Ten if that could assure at least a partial season would occur.

Regardless, the common thought process being reported through multiple media sources indicate the football season will not occur in the fall.

