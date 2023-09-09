A week after the big moments slipped through the cracks, Purdue’s defense stood strong on Saturday.
Purdue (1-1) evened up its record through two weeks with a 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech (1-1). The defensive front swallowed up any attempt the Hokies made to run the ball and made life difficult for quarterback Grant Wells.
The Boilers allowed just 11 rushing yards on the night, and pressured Wells into completing under 50% of his passes, prompting the Hokies to try something new on a desperate final drive.
Sophomore Kyran Drones led Virginia Tech on its last drive of the game, helping the Hokies begin to move the ball.
Virginia Tech’s offense had shown a penchant for stalling short of the end zone for the entire second half. Down 7 points, the Hokies got to the Boilers’ 42-yard line in five plays, but the Purdue defense stood tall yet again.
Drones threw four incompletions, including on a fourth-and-ten deep pass attempt that senior cornerback Marquis Wilson blanketed, effectively ending the ballgame and bringing the Boilers to .500.
To begin the game, the Boilers seemed unfazed by VT’s famed entrance mantra of “Enter Sandman,” pouncing on the Hokies.
After concluding their opening drive with a touchdown by sophomore running back Devin Mockobee, the Boilers kept their foot on the gas. They put up 10 more unanswered points while forcing three punts and an interception from Tech.
But the Hokies bit back, knotting the game up at 17 right before halftime. The score would hold there for most of the second half, as neither team scored in the third quarter.
In a defensive bout, the Purdue line held the Hokies' rushing offense to one yard through eight attempts in the third. The Boilers were only able to put up a field goal attempt from the VT 33, which was missed.
The Purdue offense picked up its pace in the fourth, stringing together a grueling six and a half minute drive, capped off by a rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Hudson Card.
The defense continued to stay strong by smothering the ensuing Hokie drive, resulting in three plays for -15 yards.
Virginia Tech punted the ball back to the Boilers, and watched some Purdue ground-and-pound. A few runs and three and a half minutes later, the ball was given back to Tech on their own nine. With time ticking down, the Hokies embarked on their doomed final drive.
The Boilers showed shades of their week one struggles, particularly in short yardage gains – most notably a failed conversion on fourth-and-one in the first half by Card. The turnover set up the Hokies for a 41-yard field goal from the Boiler 30.
“Our ability to tackle in open space is gonna be a big deal,” defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said before the game.
And indeed it was, as the Boiler secondary continued their week one struggles in allowing Tech to notch 181 yards after catch against the Boiler secondary.
It wasn’t all bad for Boiler pass coverage, as reigning Big 10 freshman of the week safety Dylan Thieneman logged another interception, his second in two career games.
One week after getting thoroughly beaten on third-down, Purdue converted 7-of-17 third down attempts compared to 2-of-12 for the Hokies. Head coach Ryan Walters attributed the performance to a week of practice spent “focusing on the details,” and “practicing how we play.”
Purdue will take a 1-1 record home next week against Syracuse in its final non-conference matchup.