Purdue Football’s conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons have been set, as the Big Ten Conference announced home and away scheduling models for all 16 teams on Thursday.
With the introduction of USC and UCLA as conference members in 2024, the league will move to a non-division format. Dates and times for these games will come later.
The Boilermakers will take on one of their new California counterparts in each of the next two seasons.
The Trojans will travel to West Lafayette for the first time since 1976 during the 2024 campaign.
Purdue will make its first trip to Los Angeles since the 2001 Rose Bowl when it takes on UCLA in 2025. It will be the first regular season game for Purdue in the Golden State since facing USC in the Coliseum in 1998.
Only three teams appear on both schedules for the Boilermakers: The battles for the Old Oaken Bucket and Cannon Trophy against Indiana and Illinois, respectively, will continue. Northwestern is the other mainstay on the slates.
The remainder of the 2024 league schedule features three more home games for the 101st season at Ross-Ade Stadium. Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State will all return to West Lafayette after making the trip this past year in 2022.
Purdue will hit the road for rivalry games against Indiana and Illinois along with trips to face Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers last faced the Spartans in 2021, when they knocked off the then-No. 3 team in the country 40-29 in West Lafayette. It will be the first time the Boilers will travel to East Lansing since 2018.
The Boilermakers start the 2024 season off with non-conference home contests against Indiana State on Sept. 7 and Notre Dame on Sept. 14. It will be the Irish’s first venture to Ross-Ade Stadium since 2013. Purdue will make the trek out to Oregon State to face the Beavers on Sept. 21.
Ross-Ade will host five conference games during the 2025 season, highlighted by another showdown with Ohio State.
The trophy games against the Hoosiers and Fighting Illini return to West Lafayette in 2025 alongside matchups with Iowa and Minnesota, who are the only two traditional Big Ten West opponents not on the schedule in 2024.
The Boilermakers go coast-to-coast for the 2025 away games, with both UCLA and Rutgers on the docket. It will be the program’s second ever trip to Piscataway, N.J., and only the third meeting all-time. Purdue will also have a second trip in three seasons to the Big House to face Michigan after not having gone to Ann Arbor for 12 years before the upcoming 2023 meeting. A quick drive north to face Northwestern rounds out the 2025 road slate.
The 2025 non-conference slate will feature home tilts against Ball State on Aug. 30 and UConn on Sept. 13, before a visit to Notre Dame on Sept. 20.