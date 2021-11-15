While preparing for callouts for this semester, Purdue Club Golf Team President Will Asmus expected the typical number of 10 to 15 students.
Nothing could have prepared him for the over 85 golfers that showed up.
“This is our first season in about three semesters because of the whole COVID thing,” Asmus, a senior in industrial management and financial engineering, said. “No club sports were allowed to play.”
The team, founded in 2011, capitalized on that interest after its inactive period, qualifying for and competing in the National Collegiate Club Golf Association’s national championship tournament over the weekend.
The NCCGA is a section of the Professional Golf Association of America that is dedicated solely to providing golf opportunities for non-NCAA athletes, Asmus said.
For their first season back after the COVID-19 pandemic, the club team successfully qualified for the National Championship where they tied for fifth place after 36 holes of golf at Palmetto Dunes Resort in Hilton Head Island, S.C. The team finished with a final score of 366-399 after Sunday’s round.
Seasons are determined by semester, with three qualifying tournaments based on regions, where teams gain points to be eligible to play in the National Championship, Asmus said. The Boilermakers currently compete in the Indiana Region against other club teams from colleges such as Indiana, Notre Dame and Butler.
While Purdue’s team is primarily male athletes, women are also fully allowed to play in NCCGA tournaments.
“We have a few girls on the team and one of them sits on exec, I’m open to anybody to join,” Asmus said.
For typical tournaments, Purdue fields two teams of eight to give the maximum number of athletes the chance to play. From each group of eight, the top six scores count towards the team’s total, Asmus said.
Students Sam Zmuda, Robert Franco, Adam He, Peyton Zins, Evan Wray, Connor Proudman, Liam Doyle and Asmus all represented Purdue over the weekend in South Carolina.
“I’m excited the club’s growing,” Asmus said, “and the whole sport in general is getting a lot more popular.”