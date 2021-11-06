It's over.
A once-national playoff hopeful No. 3 Michigan State Spartans, who had moved up three spots in the Associated Press polls after beating their Big Ten rival, then-No. 9 Michigan Wolverines, are now on the ropes after losing to the Boilermakers 40-29 on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium.
After a failed third down in the final minutes of the fourth quarter ended in a devastating swat by a Boilermaker defender, Michigan State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) lined up again for a fourth-down attempt.
Down 34 to 21 on the Purdue 9-yard line, the Spartans went for it. The sky had faded to a gloomy gray as the sun set and the stadium lights shined brightly onto the white Spartan jerseys. The cheering of the fans and the blare of the train horn flooded the stadium with noise, just enough to distract the Michigan State offense and alter the course of their play.
“The guys came ready to play,” said Coach Jeff Brohm after the game.
Spartan quarterback Payton Throne immediately shot his head in the direction of receiver Jayden Reed. Boiler senior cornerback Dedrick Mackey read the quarterback’s eyes and lunged forward as Throne threw the ball to the right. Both Mackey and Reed grabbed onto the ball, but Mackey had just a slightly better grip and stripped the pass from Reed as he tumbled forward.
The Purdue football team (6-3, 4-2) came into today without a win against Michigan State since Nov. 4, 2006. It also hadn't beat the Spartans in West Lafayette since 2005. The Boilermakers didn't waver, though, as 57,748 fans came in to watch one of the biggest games in Purdue’s season.
After an early fumble by George Karlaftis, the Boilers ran down the field for their first drive of the game. Soon, Aiden O’Connell ducked through the pocket with no options in sight and paused for a moment before stepping forward and cocking his arm back. He then lobbed the ball over the defense as defenders dove at the QB, but the ball neatly fell into the hands of Bell.
After just six minutes, Purdue was up 7-0 and had a crowd filled with enthusiasm. A little while later, Purdue still held that same lead up 21-14 going into the half.
With early successes, the Spartans and Michigan State’s streak looked dangerously within reach of being broken in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue's defeated their last two top-10 opponents, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018 and the then-No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes just three weeks ago, and they looked as if it could do it again Saturday. Birds circled the stadium as if they sensed an MSU loss was near.
Brohm said, "We are going to go down swinging and aggressive."
Tragedy struck for Purdue as Horvath's fumble on the first drive of the second half led to a Spartan touchdown. An error-free game came to an end as MSU’s QB was freely rushing across the field. No one looked more disappointed than the students clad in animal onesies at the front of the student section hanging their heads.
"We are never gonna say we don't have a chance to win," Brohm said when talking about facing adversity. "Every team in the Big Ten can beat you."
Michigan State wasn't without its own mistakes. What was a sack on Boiler QB Aidan O’Connell turned into a targeting penalty on MSU defensive tackle Simeon Barrow. Fans waved goodbye as the player was ejected and walked off the field. The Boilers capitalized on the penalty with junior running back King Doerue running in a touchdown. Purdue now led 28 to 21.
Purdue's win probability according to ESPN plunged and soared with each play throughout the game. But since the the first quarter, it had remained staunchly in favor of Purdue. The crowd, the band and the players were in full force as hope rose with every play.
In the past, Purdue has had games in which the offense only scored 13 points. In fact, it's scored 13 points exactly in half of its games. That was against opponents like Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.
The difference in this showing was that O’Connell put together a near perfect performance, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Leading 31 to 21 at the end of the third quarter, he had limited his mistakes to only one sack. He ended up with a total of 536 yards, third all time in Purdue history.
"I know I had a lot of yards passing but it's not about the stats and it's not about me," said O'Connell.
With the fourth quarter afoot, it was clear what he needed to do. Purdue had the opportunity to put an end to Michigan State’s playoff chances if O’Connell could continue his nearly mistake-free performance and guzzle precious time off the clock. O’Connell’s only games without an interception were decisive victories over Nebraska and Iowa.
He did just that and finished the game without an interception, but not without the help of junior wide receiver David Bell.
Bell was a major factor in the win against Iowa, going for 240 receiving yards — second all time in Purdue history. The Boilers relied on him today. He tallied 217 yards, third all-time in Purdue's history.
Bell racked up another school record, completing his seventh game of 130+ yards and 15th game over 100 yards, the most in Purdue history.
"David Bell has my Heisman vote and I'm sure everybody on campus does as well," said O'Connell.
The Boilers became somewhat stagnant starting in the third quarter, settling for three straight field goals before giving up a touchdown to the Spartans with a two-point conversion. A now one-score game gave some reason to worry for Boiler fans.
Doerue put the doubt to rest with a 46-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Two more first downs and a field goal later, the Boilers had dwindled the clock down to 40 seconds and held an 11-point lead.
Fans prepared to storm the field as Michigan State received the ball. Ever so eager fans filled the rows while waiting, and as the refs declared the game over fans flooded the field.
"It was a big emphasis that the last time we were out here our fans showed up and we didn't win," Brohm said, "Our players want to please these fans."
Purdue had defeated the Goliath in the No. 3 ranked Michigan State Spartans and fans spared no expense in celebrating. This will be a memory students hold for their entire lives.
When asked about having to come back and play Ohio State in one week Defensive End Jack Sullivan said, "that's how we like it and we got to get right back to work."
Next, Purdue will play at No. 5 Buckeyes on Nov. 13. The time and broadcast information is still to be announced.