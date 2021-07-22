Purdue football has gained a commitment from 4-star defensive player from the Class of ’22 from Indianapolis who announced his choice via Twitter on Thursday.
100% Committed #Boilerup pic.twitter.com/S9rmv8LJ5w— Joe Strickland. (@J3stripe) July 22, 2021
Joe Strickland, a 6-foot-4-inch strong-side defensive end from Brebeuf High School, selected Purdue from two other finalists — Indiana and Stanford. His three finalists were trimmed down from 21 scholarship offers that included Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State from the Big Ten.
Final 3 schools. 🚂 #boilerup 🔴⚪️ #gohoosiers 🌲 #fearthetree pic.twitter.com/JOiUvBLOjb— Joe Strickland. (@J3stripe) July 10, 2021
Rivals.com rates Strickland as the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 239 player nationally. He is rated as the No. 229th best player in his class nationally, according to ESPN.
Strickland, has played in 21 games in his high school career thus far, recording 93 total tackles. Those include 11.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries, according to MaxPreps.com.
He was most productive as a junior when he made 23 solo tackles and 27 assists, which included 11 tackles for loss in only 10 games.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Strickland thanked many people — trainers, college coaches, teammates and coaches — who have supported him during his athletic career.
"The journey I have been on the last few years has been truly an amazing experience and I am forever grateful," he wrote in the post. "As my recruitment comes to a close, I want to thank all the college coaches that had faith in me and invested their time to recruit me. It was truly an honor and appreciated."
Strickland and 6-foot-5-inch quarterback Brady Allen, hailing from Fort Branch, Indiana, are the only two 4-star players in the Class of '22 thus far.
Strickland will join former 4-star recruit George Karlaftis on Purdue's defensive line.