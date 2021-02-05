Jared Sparks is headed down south.
The fifth year wideout Tweeted a Photoshop of himself in University of Louisiana-Monroe gear Thursday night with the caption "New Beginnings."
— ️️️️️12 (@_jsparks12) February 5, 2021
Sparks announced his intent to transfer out of Purdue's program on Jan. 6 after opting out of the 2020-21 season in November. Both decisions were announced by Purdue Athletics.
Sparks has not publicly commented about why he chose Monroe, but his decision is likely motivated by proximity to his hometown. Sparks grew up in Geismar, LA, about 20 miles south of Baton Rouge, and received offers from Grambling State and Tulane during his high school recruiting process.
Sparks had seen diminished use on the field since the beginning of the 2019 season. He went from starting all 13 games in 2018-19 to starting in one of his three games in 2019, and finished the 2020 season with four receptions for 38 yards in the three games he played.