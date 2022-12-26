Boilermaker fans received a late Christmas present when Hudson Card announced his transfer to Purdue.
The sophomore quarterback announced his future plans to be a Boiler in a tweet sent on Monday.
Rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school by 247Sports, Card spent his last three years at Texas. Card appeared in six games for the Longhorns this season and threw six touchdowns and one interception.
The move adds another quarterback to what was going to be a QB room with just two scholarship players, Michael Alaimo and Ryan Browne. Freshman quarterback Brady Allen, the highest-rated Purdue quarterback prospect since Kyle Orton, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Monday morning.
Thank you, Purdue! pic.twitter.com/2hMPfPvIPD— Brady Allen (@bcallen18) December 26, 2022
Card will join the Boilermakers with three years of eligibility remaining.