Offensive tackle Grant Hermanns has signed a rookie free agent deal with the New York Jets.
Hermanns signed with Purdue as a 3-star recruit in the 2016 class after passing up 8 other offers, four of which were from Power-5 schools. The 6'7" tackle from Rio Rancho High School was considered the 156th rated offensive tackle in the country and the 3rd highest prospect out of the state of New Mexico according to 247sports.
A four year starter for the Boilermakers, Hermanns was a 3-time Academic All-Big Ten selectee and blocked for offenses that did not dip below 390.5 yards per game.
In an ever-changing offensive line rotation, Hermanns remained one of the most consistent options for the Boilermakers even while his career was hampered by injuries. Hermanns has logged 32 starts in the past four seasons, going as high as starting all 12 games in the 2019-20 season.
Though he didn't dazzle scouts at Purdue's pro day, he had the chance to get on an NFL team's radar along with receiver Rondale Moore, hybrid linebacker Derrick Barnes, and hybrid safety Tyler Coyle. A Sports Illustrated scouting report said he "projects as a tackle who will find himself on a practice squad early due to his size."
Hermanns will fight to join a young duo in tackle Mekhi Bekton and recently-drafted guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in protecting the No. 2 overall pick in BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.
The Jets have not found many ways to protect their previous quarterback in Sam Darnold, ranking 27th in the league in QB sack percentage in 2020 (7.93%) and 29th in 2019 (9.08) according to teamrankings.com.