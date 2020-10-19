Purdue football’s special teams will be facing a unique challenge this season as the weather worsens.
Generally, kickers and punters would have more temperate weather for the beginning of the season in late August and September. With the late start time due to COVID-19, this season will be played when it’s colder, windier and there’s a higher chance of snow.
This will present a challenge to the kickers, especially, as inclement weather can disrupt their aim.
“I’ve played in some bad weather during my time here at Purdue,” fifth-year kicker J.D. Dellinger said, “so it’s just learning and building off that experience that I’ve had to translate for the rest of the season.”
To prepare for the changes in weather, special teams coach Marty Biagi has been preparing the players by having them practice bad-weather scenarios. Practicing in the wind and dunking footballs in water helps the players to prepare for any situation the weather may throw at them.
“We really try and practice all those scenarios, and the good part is it’s almost better that we’re getting to work with it throughout every week,” Biagi said.
Dellinger is returning to the team this season alongside sophomore punter Brooks Cormier. Dellinger made over 80% of his field goals last season and missed only one kick from within the 40-yard line. Cormier punted for a total of 1,127 yards in his nine game appearances.
Cormier is working on consistency with his punts this season.
“I still am trying to eliminate my C balls and my D balls, the ones that you miss-hit that aren’t really good,” Cormier said.
Dellinger has a similar goal.
“(My goal is) to be as consistent as I can be and just do the best I can to help this team win football games,” Dellinger said.
Dellinger’s younger brother Edward has joined the team this year. The younger Dellinger made 16/25 field goals during his high school career.
“It was weird the first couple weeks, not gonna lie,” J.D. Dellinger said. “It’s cool to have him here. It’s a cool experience.”