With the fate of playing against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday still up in the air, football head coach Jeff Brohm said that the Boilermakers are still preparing full speed ahead.
A decision on this week’s game will be released tomorrow, Brohm said. While it was Wisconsin who cancelled its previous game due to the team’s number of COVID-19 cases, Brohm admitted he is concerned about how many of his own players might test positive after facing the Fighting Illini last Saturday. The Illini played Wisconsin the week prior, and since then, 14 of the team’s own players have tested positive.
Updates on sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis and junior offensive lineman Sam Garvin, who both left Saturday’s game with apparent injuries, will also be released tomorrow.
Karlaftis, a four-star recruit, limped off the field in the second quarter with one sack already on the board. Though he was seen jogging along the sideline after halftime, he did not return to play.
As for sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore, Brohm said he still cannot release more information on Moore’s situation.
The Boilermakers put up penalties that went into the double-digits against the Fighting Illini -- six of which resulted in first downs. Brohm said the penalties and turnovers hurt the team, adding they are something the Boilers will need to clean up going into Saturday’s competition.
“We’ve got our guys guarded, and (if) they would just trust their technique, we’re fine,” Brohm said. “They wanted to continue to grab when the ball was in the air.
“We want our guys to be aggressive, but we’ve got to understand we want our guys to play within the rules.”
The Boilermakers are preparing for a Wisconsin team with an aggressive defense and plays with a strong run game, Brohm said.
Brohm also revealed that both he and the remaining players that have not yet voted will be doing so at Mackey Arena sometime late Tuesday morning.
Purdue Athletics will halt all athletic events on Nov. 3, to allow student-athletes to vote, Brohm said. Voting is something Brohm said he and the rest of the Purdue athletic program have stressed to their players, he added.
“We’re going to provide them the opportunity to go (to Mackey) and vote,” Brohm said. “We’re (supporting) that everyone learns at an early age that we all ought to do our part.”
Brohm summarized the unusual week ahead in five words.
“We’ve got our hands full,” he said.