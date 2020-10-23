West Lafayette bar Where Else announced a set of “Breakfast Club Specials” in a pair of Instagram posts on Wednesday two days after 12 mayors of Big Ten communities issued a letter to the conference asking for caution in the reinstated football season.
These posts are the first indication area bars will participate in the Boilermaker tradition. The morning before each home football game, students typically embark on a bar crawl in Halloween costumes, visiting well-worn haunts like Harry’s Chocolate Shop or Brothers before heading to Ross-Ade Stadium for the game.
Where Else owner Jordan Hassan said he made the decision to advertise Breakfast Club deals Monday night, in an attempt to “bring back something normal” for students.
“Where Else Bar will do all it can to provide a sense of normalcy during this current time,” Hassan said in a text message. “Every part of our operation is influenced by the restrictions and guidelines set forth by the Tippecanoe Health Department in relation to COVID-19. This weekend’s Breakfast Club is not an exemption to that fact. Safety is paramount for our customers and staff members.”
Hassan could not give an exact estimate of his expectations for student turnout, but he does expect it to be higher than normal due to fans being barred from Ross-Ade. The bar plans to obey all Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 regulations and restrictions. These include mask-wearing, limiting capacity, small groups and a max capacity of 176 students and staff members.
He also reached out to the West Lafayette Police Department to advise them of his plans for Saturday. The deals will begin at 10 a.m., according to the bar’s Instagram posts. Hassan said he moved the opening back from the traditional 7 a.m. because of the timing of the Purdue-Iowa game Saturday afternoon. Harry’s also typically opens at 10 a.m.
Hassan said he plans to close the bar around game time if the crowd diminishes by mid-afternoon. If students are still around and want to watch the game on the bar TVs, the bar will stay open through the afternoon, he said.
The bar has not heard directly from the West Lafayette government or ISDH concerning this move. West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis commented on the gradual reopening of bars and restaurants in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
“There’s a lot of behavior that’s been changed over the past several months,” Dennis said. “You can see it in the bars and restaurants. People just kind of get it now.”
A lingering question around the opening concerns Bruce Barker, or “The Piano Man.” After the Neon Cactus announced its closure in September, Barker moved his performances to Where Else and has been playing there ever since. Hassan was unable to say whether Barker will make an appearance Saturday morning because of prior commitments on his performance schedule.