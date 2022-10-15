Purdue dominated in the ground game picking up 219 rushing yards and 610 total yards on Saturday, mostly thanks to running back Devin Mockobee.
“He just runs hard,” head coach Jeff Brohm said after the game. “So you gotta give Devin a lot of credit. This young man came in here and wanted to earn his stripes, he doesn't care who he plays, he runs hard.”
That drive was all @devin_mockobee! 🤌📍 @CountryMark pic.twitter.com/ySG2z2XOY8— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 16, 2022
The walk-on redshirt freshman was an integral part of the offense, picking up 178 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown in the first half. He finished the game with 178 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries.
“I knew coming in that I was gonna be starting this week and I knew that I had to show up and not just fall on my face,” Mockobee said. “I just wanted to make the best effort that I could to contribute to the team.”
Keep 'em coming!! 🚂@devin_mockobee x @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/JH5qpAtuAe— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 16, 2022
The Boilermakers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten), 43-37 in yet another close game..
“We just got to find a way to improve and get better but our guys have guts,” Brohm said. “They play hard, they want to win. They stuck together and they found a way to do it in the end.”
The Boilers were able to attack through the air as well, sixth-year senior Aidan O’Connell finished with 391 yards passing and 4 touchdowns on 35-54.
“(O’Connell) had five or six plays that I don’t think anyone (else) could make,” Brohm said. “He throws with anticipation that’s off the charts. He knows that’s his strength. He can anticipate and throw it right where he wants to and in a window no one else would do.”
You win, you dance. 👏@BoilerFootball x @B1Gfootball pic.twitter.com/CkxdpmJqIU— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 16, 2022
One of his primary targets, sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones, finished the game with 12 catches for 132 yards and the two touchdowns.
“Charlie can get his head around last minute and catch it when the ball’s on him,” Brohm said. “They (Jones and O’Connell) just have a great connection.”
Charlie Jones doing Charlie Jones things. 🤷♂️@BoilerFootball x @PurdueSports pic.twitter.com/nI28WCTItO— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 16, 2022
One of the Jones-O’Connell connections gave the Boilers a two-possession lead with two minutes left in the game.
“We put our receiver in a quick motion to outflank him; I wouldn’t call that outflanking because he was open by about this much,” Brohm said while holding his fingers close together. “You just got to pat him on the back and say, ‘That’s a great throw. It’s risky, but that’s a great throw.’”
After holding Nebraska to 18 rushing yards and 169 total yards in the first half, Purdue’s defense started to break in the second. Nebraska ended up totaling 476 yards and had multiple big plays including a 72-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Trey Palmer late in the third quarter making it a four point game.
Big plays alone continued to hurt the Boilers. Palmer had a 64 yard reception in the fourth quarter which led to a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Palmer finished the game with seven catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Palmer also had one carry for 60 yards.
“So we've got to get it fixed … (Nebraska) likes to throw the ball as well and we allowed wide open touchdowns so that can't happen,” Brohm said. “Luckily, we can learn with a win and try to dissect it, try to make sure it doesn't happen.”
With only a seven point cushion in the fourth quarter, fifth-year defensive back Reese Taylor picked off Husker quarterback Casey Thompson and the Boilers had a crucial stop against Nebraska’s seemingly red-hot offense.
The Cornhuskers opened up the second half efficiently. They had a four play drive resulting in a Travis Vokolek 30-yard touchdown reception.
The Boilermakers had an opportunity to respond, but a missed 41-yard field goal kept the score at 27-20.
The Boilers had multiple missed opportunities as well in the first half. On the opening drive, O'Connell was intercepted in the end zone by Husker defensive back Malcolm Hartzog.
Another missed opportunity occurred when Purdue had a promising nine play drive that stalled out late in the first quarter. The drive ended with fifth-year kicker Mitchell Fineran nailing a 37-yard field goal, putting the Boilermakers up 10-0.
Later in the second half, the Boilers had to settle for another field goal after an interception by junior linebacker Clyde Washington gave the Boilers the ball on the 25-yard line.
Early in the fourth quarter, yet again, the Boilermakers had to settle for a field goal. This time on a 15 play drive to make the score 37-30.
The Boilers did take advantage of one key scoring opportunity after junior wide receiver TJ Sheffield made a man miss and leaped into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game adding on to their lead, 34-23.
That's ✌️ for TJ tonight.@the_tj2 x @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/c6MY5zjrES— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 16, 2022
“I love TJ you know … (he’s) a funny kid who everyone in the locker room loves,” O’Connell said. “(He has a) great attitude all the time and just loves his teammates.”
Purdue returns to action at 3:30 p.m., next Saturday when it visits Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.