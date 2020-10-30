The Boilermakers will play the 69th contest for the Purdue Cannon against the University of Illinois on Saturday after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-20 in their Big Ten season opener.
Purdue and Illinois have played 95 times overall, but at the rivalry’s revival in 1943, an Illinois alumnus presented the Cannon as a traveling trophy to be passed between the teams after each meeting. The Illini reclaimed the trophy last season, breaking a three-game Purdue winning streak.
“It’s really big for our program and it’s really big for us,” sophomore wide receiver Milton Wright said about last week’s win.
Sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore is still out, according to wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard. Wright, along with sophomore receiver David Bell, will lead the offense in its passing attack. Bell finished last week’s game with 129 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
“(The) best player on their team didn’t play; without him they found a way to win, even though (David) Bell is as good as anyone in his own right,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said in a Monday press conference.
This is the first time since before Jeff Brohm became head coach in 2017 that the Boilers have a 1-0 start to the season.
Last season, Purdue lost to Illinois 24-6 in a game that was complicated by heavy rain.
“They beat us pretty good last year and we didn’t play very well,” junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell said.
The rain and wind made it difficult for either team to throw the ball until the middle of the fourth quarter, when O’Connell was able to find sophomore tight end Payne Durham for an 11-yard touchdown pass. The Illini defense effectively shut down the Boilers’ attempts in the run game as well.
“We have a little more confidence, but we know that we have to work even harder than we did last week,” Wright said about the win against Iowa.
With clear skies ahead, Smith recognizes the threat Purdue’s passing game poses.
“I think they have an excellent receiving corps without Rondale,” Smith said. “If you put possibly one of the best receivers in college football into that mix, of course you can understand the problems that they would present.”
The Illini defense was unable to stop the Wisconsin Badgers in its season opener, as Wisconsin racked up 45 points against Illinois’ seven. Regardless, Purdue is not taking this game lightly, players said.
“I think the outcome of the game versus Wisconsin did not define them as a team,” Bell said.